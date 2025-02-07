DAX21.787 -0,5%ESt505.325 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto14,65 +1,0%Dow44.303 -1,0%Nas19.523 -1,4%Bitcoin93.419 -0,1%Euro1,0330 ±0,0%Öl74,69 +0,6%Gold2.861 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Palantir A2QA4J BYD A0M4W9 Porsche PAG911 BASF BASF11 Infineon 623100 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX geht nach Rekordhoch schwächer ins Wochenende -- Amazon enttäuscht mit Prognose -- Milliardenauftrag für Rheinmetall -- Pinterest, NVIDIA, L'Oréal im Fokus
Top News
Tesla-Aktie volatil: Teslas China-Verkäufe brechen ein Tesla-Aktie volatil: Teslas China-Verkäufe brechen ein
Alibaba-Aktie klettert nach Gerüchten um mögliches Milliardeninvestment in DeepSeek - Alibaba dementiert Alibaba-Aktie klettert nach Gerüchten um mögliches Milliardeninvestment in DeepSeek - Alibaba dementiert
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Noch kein ZERO-Depot? Starte jetzt beim "Kostensieger" der Stiftung Warentest (11/2024)!
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 6 im Überblick

08.02.25 01:03 Uhr
KW 6 im TecDAX: Die besten und schlechtesten Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.785,5 PKT -42,3 PKT -1,10%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 6

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 06/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.01.2025 und dem 07.02.2025. Stand ist der 07.02.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -9,93 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -7,55 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Siltronic

Siltronic: -6,73 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,40 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 25: IONOS

IONOS: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 23: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 22: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Wer­bung

Platz 21: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 20: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 19: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 18: Formycon

Formycon: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: United Internet

United Internet: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 15: PNE

PNE: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 14: Kontron

Kontron: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 13: 1&1

1&1: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 12: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 11: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: SAP SE

SAP SE: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 4: Nordex

Nordex: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 3: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 2: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 8,52 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 15,13 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

01:03Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 6 im Überblick
07.02.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
07.02.25Verluste in Frankfurt: TecDAX letztendlich schwächer
07.02.25Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der TecDAX am Nachmittag
07.02.25QIAGEN Q4 Earnings Miss, Stock Crashes, Margins Expand
07.02.25Schwacher Handel: TecDAX sackt am Freitagmittag ab
07.02.25Marktüberblick: BASF im Rallymodus
07.02.25Marktüberblick: BASF im Rallymodus