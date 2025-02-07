Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 6 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 06/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.01.2025 und dem 07.02.2025. Stand ist der 07.02.2025.
Platz 30: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -9,93 Prozent
Platz 29: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -7,55 Prozent
Platz 28: Siltronic
Siltronic: -6,73 Prozent
Platz 27: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,40 Prozent
Platz 26: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -3,94 Prozent
Platz 25: IONOS
IONOS: -3,85 Prozent
Platz 24: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,64 Prozent
Platz 23: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -3,56 Prozent
Platz 22: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,20 Prozent
Platz 21: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,84 Prozent
Platz 20: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,74 Prozent
Platz 19: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -1,65 Prozent
Platz 18: Formycon
Formycon: -1,49 Prozent
Platz 17: United Internet
United Internet: -0,93 Prozent
Platz 16: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -0,71 Prozent
Platz 15: PNE
PNE: -0,49 Prozent
Platz 14: Kontron
Kontron: -0,36 Prozent
Platz 13: 1&1
1&1: 0,16 Prozent
Platz 12: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,35 Prozent
Platz 11: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,39 Prozent
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: 0,87 Prozent
Platz 9: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 0,87 Prozent
Platz 8: SAP SE
SAP SE: 0,93 Prozent
Platz 7: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,73 Prozent
Platz 6: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,29 Prozent
Platz 5: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,54 Prozent
Platz 4: Nordex
Nordex: 3,57 Prozent
Platz 3: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 5,02 Prozent
Platz 2: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 8,52 Prozent
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 15,13 Prozent
