22.02.25 02:21 Uhr
Wochenrückblick TecDAX: Diese Aktien dominierten in KW 8 - und diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.857,0 PKT 8,2 PKT 0,21%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 8

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 08/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 14.02.2025 und dem 21.02.2025. Stand ist der 21.02.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Formycon

Formycon: -40,36 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 28: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,72 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 26: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 25: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 22: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 21: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 20: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 19: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 18: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 17: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 14: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 13: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 12: freenet

freenet: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 11: Kontron

Kontron: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 10: Infineon

Infineon: 2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Nordex

Nordex: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 7: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,08 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 6: IONOS

IONOS: 3,23 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: PNE

PNE: 4,27 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 4: Siltronic

Siltronic: 4,85 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: United Internet

United Internet: 7,06 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: 1&1

1&1: 9,48 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 11,67 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

