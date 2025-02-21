Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 8 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 08/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 14.02.2025 und dem 21.02.2025. Stand ist der 21.02.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Formycon
Formycon: -40,36 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 28: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,72 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 26: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,35 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 25: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 22: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 21: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 20: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 19: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 18: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 17: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,36 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,97 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 14: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 13: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 12: freenet
freenet: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 11: Kontron
Kontron: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 10: Infineon
Infineon: 2,57 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Nordex
Nordex: 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 7: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,08 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 6: IONOS
IONOS: 3,23 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: PNE
PNE: 4,27 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 4: Siltronic
Siltronic: 4,85 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: United Internet
United Internet: 7,06 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: 1&1
1&1: 9,48 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 11,67 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag