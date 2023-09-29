KW 39: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 39/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.09.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -9,05 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -8,60 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 28: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -8,00 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 27: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -5,50 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 26: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -4,32 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 25: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -3,39 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,83 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 23: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,28 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 22: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 21: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,79 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 20: freenet
freenet: -1,07 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 19: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,07 Prozent
Platz 18: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 17: Nordex
Nordex: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 16: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,33 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 15: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 14: Infineon
Infineon: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 13: PNE
PNE: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 12: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: United Internet
United Internet: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 7: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 5: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,11 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: Kontron
Kontron: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 2: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: 5,74 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 1: Siltronic
Siltronic: 9,02 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag