Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 39: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

30.09.23 01:12 Uhr
KW 39: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.019,8 PKT 29,1 PKT 0,97%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 39

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 39/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.09.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -9,05 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -8,60 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 28: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -8,00 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 27: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 26: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 25: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,83 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 23: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 22: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 21: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 20: freenet

freenet: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 19: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,07 Prozent

Platz 18: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 17: Nordex

Nordex: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 16: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 15: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 14: Infineon

Infineon: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 13: PNE

PNE: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 12: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: United Internet

United Internet: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 7: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 5: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 3: Kontron

Kontron: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 2: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: 5,74 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 1: Siltronic

Siltronic: 9,02 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

