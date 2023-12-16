KW 50: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 50/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.12.2023 und dem 15.12.2023. Stand ist der 15.12.2023.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -8,29 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 29: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -4,84 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -4,53 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: SAP SE
SAP SE: -4,52 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 26: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -2,38 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 25: freenet
freenet: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 24: Kontron
Kontron: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 23: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -0,23 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 21: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 20: United Internet
United Internet: 0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 17: Nordex
Nordex: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 15: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,00 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Siltronic
Siltronic: 3,12 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: PNE
PNE: 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 12: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 4,71 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 11: Infineon
Infineon: 4,72 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 10: Bechtle
Bechtle: 5,93 Prozent
Platz 9: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 6,00 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 8: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 6,81 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 7: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 8,05 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 6: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 10,99 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 5: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 11,87 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 11,92 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 3: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 12,28 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 2: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: 13,58 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 1: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 32,11 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
