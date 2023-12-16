DAX16.751 ±0,0%ESt504.549 +0,2%MSCIW3.126 -0,1%Dow37.305 +0,2%Nas14.814 +0,4%Bitcoin38.640 +0,5%Euro1,0896 -0,8%Öl76,95 +0,5%Gold2.018 ±0,0%
KW 50: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

16.12.23 03:29 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.329,4 PKT 4,5 PKT 0,14%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 50

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 50/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.12.2023 und dem 15.12.2023. Stand ist der 15.12.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -8,29 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 29: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -4,84 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: SAP SE

SAP SE: -4,52 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 26: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 25: freenet

freenet: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 24: Kontron

Kontron: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 23: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 21: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 20: United Internet

United Internet: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 17: Nordex

Nordex: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 15: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,00 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Siltronic

Siltronic: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: PNE

PNE: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 12: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 4,71 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 11: Infineon

Infineon: 4,72 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 10: Bechtle

Bechtle: 5,93 Prozent

Platz 9: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 6,00 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 8: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 6,81 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 7: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 8,05 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 6: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 10,99 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 5: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 11,87 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 11,92 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 3: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 12,28 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 2: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: 13,58 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 1: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 32,11 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

