KW 6: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 06/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.02.2024 und dem 09.02.2024. Stand ist der 09.02.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -17,73 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 29: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -6,51 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 28: freenet
freenet: -6,49 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 27: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 26: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -4,57 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 25: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: PNE
PNE: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 22: United Internet
United Internet: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 20: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 19: Infineon
Infineon: 0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 18: Kontron
Kontron: 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 17: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 16: Nordex
Nordex: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 14: Siltronic
Siltronic: 2,59 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 12: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,00 Prozent
Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 3,12 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 3,29 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 8: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,80 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 4,80 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 6: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 7,25 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 5: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 7,61 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 4: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 8,35 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 8,74 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 2: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 10,22 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 1: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 52,04 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag