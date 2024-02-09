DAX16.927 -0,2%ESt504.716 +0,1%MSCIW3.281 +0,5%Dow38.672 -0,1%Nas15.991 +1,3%Bitcoin43.905 +0,5%Euro1,0783 +0,1%Öl81,86 +0,1%Gold2.024 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 6: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

10.02.24 03:12 Uhr
Bullen und Bären im TecDAX: Diese Perfomance legten die Tech-Titel in der vergangenen Woche aufs Börsenparkett
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.414,7 PKT 11,4 PKT 0,33%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 6

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 06/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.02.2024 und dem 09.02.2024. Stand ist der 09.02.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -17,73 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 29: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -6,51 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 28: freenet

freenet: -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 27: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 26: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 25: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: PNE

PNE: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 22: United Internet

United Internet: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 20: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 19: Infineon

Infineon: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 18: Kontron

Kontron: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 17: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 16: Nordex

Nordex: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 14: Siltronic

Siltronic: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 12: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,00 Prozent

Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 8: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,80 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 4,80 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 6: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 7,25 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 5: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,61 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 4: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 8,35 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 8,74 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 2: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 10,22 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 1: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 52,04 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

