August 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im August deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im August 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2023 und dem 31.08.2023. Stand ist der 31.08.2023.
Platz 50: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -28,44 Prozent
Platz 49: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -19,07 Prozent
Platz 48: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -18,27 Prozent
Platz 47: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -14,25 Prozent
Platz 46: Nordex
Nordex: -14,11 Prozent
Platz 45: RTL
RTL: -13,28 Prozent
Platz 44: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -12,94 Prozent
Platz 43: Aurubis
Aurubis: -10,61 Prozent
Platz 42: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -10,21 Prozent
Platz 41: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -10,14 Prozent
Platz 40: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -9,93 Prozent
Platz 39: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -9,72 Prozent
Platz 38: KRONES
KRONES: -8,85 Prozent
Platz 37: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -8,74 Prozent
Platz 36: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -7,96 Prozent
Platz 35: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -7,33 Prozent
Platz 34: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -7,08 Prozent
Platz 33: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -6,24 Prozent
Platz 32: Evonik
Evonik: -5,87 Prozent
Platz 31: GEA
GEA: -5,68 Prozent
Platz 30: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -5,65 Prozent
Platz 29: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -5,44 Prozent
Platz 28: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -4,73 Prozent
Platz 27: LANXESS
LANXESS: -4,70 Prozent
Platz 26: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,77 Prozent
Platz 25: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -3,71 Prozent
Platz 24: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -3,20 Prozent
Platz 23: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -3,10 Prozent
Platz 22: Dürr
Dürr: -2,96 Prozent
Platz 21: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,72 Prozent
Platz 20: Befesa
Befesa: -2,41 Prozent
Platz 19: freenet
freenet: -1,87 Prozent
Platz 18: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -1,74 Prozent
Platz 17: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,31 Prozent
Platz 16: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -0,10 Prozent
Platz 15: K+S
K+S: 0,14 Prozent
Platz 14: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 0,91 Prozent
Platz 13: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,86 Prozent
Platz 12: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,49 Prozent
Platz 11: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 3,38 Prozent
Platz 10: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 3,48 Prozent
Platz 9: Redcare Pharmacy
Redcare Pharmacy: 4,17 Prozent
Platz 8: Fraport
Fraport: 4,23 Prozent
Platz 7: Scout24
Scout24: 5,72 Prozent
Platz 6: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 10,16 Prozent
Platz 5: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 10,81 Prozent
Platz 4: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 11,33 Prozent
Platz 3: Talanx
Talanx: 11,40 Prozent
Platz 2: Bechtle
Bechtle: 12,27 Prozent
Platz 1: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 15,09 Prozent
