August 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.09.23 03:12 Uhr
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im August deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.812,9 PKT -6,1 PKT -0,02%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im August 2023 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im August 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2023 und dem 31.08.2023. Stand ist der 31.08.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: ramcreations / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -28,44 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 49: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -19,07 Prozent

Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG

Platz 48: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -18,27 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 47: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -14,25 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 46: Nordex

Nordex: -14,11 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 45: RTL

RTL: -13,28 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 44: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -12,94 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 43: Aurubis

Aurubis: -10,61 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 42: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -10,21 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -10,14 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 40: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -9,93 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -9,72 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 38: KRONES

KRONES: -8,85 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 37: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -8,74 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 36: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -7,96 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 35: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -7,33 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 34: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -7,08 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 33: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -6,24 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 32: Evonik

Evonik: -5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: GEA

GEA: -5,68 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 30: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 29: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -5,44 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 28: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -4,73 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 27: LANXESS

LANXESS: -4,70 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 26: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 25: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 24: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 23: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 22: Dürr

Dürr: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 21: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,72 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 20: Befesa

Befesa: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 19: freenet

freenet: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 18: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 17: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 16: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 15: K+S

K+S: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 14: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 13: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 12: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 11: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 10: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 3,48 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 9: Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy: 4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 8: Fraport

Fraport: 4,23 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 7: Scout24

Scout24: 5,72 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 6: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 10,16 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 10,81 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 11,33 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 3: Talanx

Talanx: 11,40 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 2: Bechtle

Bechtle: 12,27 Prozent

Platz 1: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 15,09 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

