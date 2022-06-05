  • Suche
13.06.2022 12:06

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gibt am Mittag nach

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gibt am Mittag nach
Notierung im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Zuletzt fiel die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Im XETRA-Handel rutschte das Papier um 2,8 Prozent auf 31,82 EUR ab.
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wies um 13.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr Verluste aus. Im XETRA-Handel ging es für das Papier um 2,8 Prozent auf 31,82 EUR abwärts. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bisher bei 31,59 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 32,14 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 1.032.117 Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 54,51 EUR erreichte der Titel am 24.08.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie derzeit noch 41,62 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 13.06.2022 (31,59 EUR). Mit einem Kursverlust von 0,73 Prozent würde die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 58,43 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.

Die Zahlen des am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 05.05.2022. In Sachen EPS wurde ein Verlust von -0,08 EUR je Aktie vermeldet. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ebenfalls 0,55 EUR je Aktie eingebüßt. Das vergangene Quartal hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 761,41 EUR abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 581,95 EUR erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 30,84 Prozent gesteigert.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022 präsentieren. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Bilanz am 02.08.2023.

Experten taxieren den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 2,74 EUR je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie

Aktien von Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co. fallen kräftig: Immobilienwerte leiden unter Zinswende der EZB

Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie knapp im Minus: Mieterhöhung wird nicht zu Wohnungsverlust führen - Verkauf von Pflegeheim-Sparte

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

11:46 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vonovia, VSK Software und Stadt Bochum stellen Weichen für digitale Bauantragsprüfung als Teil des digitalen Bauantrages (EQS Group)
09:07 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag in Rot (finanzen.net)
11.06.22
Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie (finanzen.net)
10.06.22
Aktien von Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co. fallen kräftig: Immobilienwerte leiden unter Zinswende der EZB (dpa-afx)
10.06.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag ins Minus (finanzen.net)
10.06.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) büßt am Freitagmittag ein (finanzen.net)
05.06.22
GESAMT-ROUNDUP: SPD-Fraktionschef kündigt weitere Entlastungen an (dpa-afx)
05.06.22
SPD-Linke wollen gegen mögliche Mieterhöhungen einschreiten (dpa-afx)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

30.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

mehr Analysen

Meistgelesene Vonovia News

10.06.22Aktien von Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co. fallen kräftig: Immobilienwerte leiden unter Zinswende der EZB
01.06.22Vonovia- und ADLER-Aktien schlussendlich uneins: Vonovia-Chef stellt Rückzug von ADLER Group in Aussicht
24.05.22ADLER-Aktie mit herben Verlusten: Staatsanwaltschaft Frankfurt hat wohl Ermittlungen gegen ADLER aufgenommen
31.05.22Vonovia-Aktie im Minus: Vonovia plant Millioneninvestment in Dresden
31.05.22ADLER-Aktie erholt sich bis zum Handelsende: ADLER Group sieht "solide Entwicklung" zu Jahresbeginn
10.06.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag ins Minus
10.06.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) büßt am Freitagmittag ein
10.06.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verbilligt sich am Freitagvormittag
19.05.22Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Knapp die Hälfte der Vonovia-Aktionäre wählt Aktiendividende für 2021
11.06.22Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie
Weitere Vonovia News
