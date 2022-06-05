Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gibt am Mittag nach

|30.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.01.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.22
|Aktien von Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co. fallen kräftig: Immobilienwerte leiden unter Zinswende der EZB
|01.06.22
|Vonovia- und ADLER-Aktien schlussendlich uneins: Vonovia-Chef stellt Rückzug von ADLER Group in Aussicht
|24.05.22
|ADLER-Aktie mit herben Verlusten: Staatsanwaltschaft Frankfurt hat wohl Ermittlungen gegen ADLER aufgenommen
|31.05.22
|Vonovia-Aktie im Minus: Vonovia plant Millioneninvestment in Dresden
|31.05.22
|ADLER-Aktie erholt sich bis zum Handelsende: ADLER Group sieht "solide Entwicklung" zu Jahresbeginn
|10.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag ins Minus
|10.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) büßt am Freitagmittag ein
|10.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verbilligt sich am Freitagvormittag
|19.05.22
|Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Knapp die Hälfte der Vonovia-Aktionäre wählt Aktiendividende für 2021
|11.06.22
|Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie
|12:32 Uhr
|ANALYSE/Barclays: Zinsschub ist Gefahr für TAG Immobilien in der Branche
|11:11 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|08:39 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|07:49 Uhr
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt TAG Immobilien auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 16 Euro
|09.06.22
|Deutsche Euroshop-Aktie: Deutsche Euroshop-Angebot läuft ab sofort
|08.06.22
|DGAP-HV: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 30.08.2022 in Hamburg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG
|08.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
|08.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|13:15 Uhr
|ADC Therapeutics Names David Gilman as Chief Business & Strategy Officer
|13:14 Uhr
|MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2-
|13:13 Uhr
|Healthybud's Superfood Dog Products Hit The Shelves At All 78 Mondou Locations
|13:13 Uhr
|BioNTech-Aktie vorbörslich in Rot: Sahin ruft zu internationaler Abstimmung bei Impfstoff-Anpassung auf - BioNTech auch künftig eigenständiges Unternehmen
|13:12 Uhr
|Establishment of the Business Committee of the Board of Directors of Ecopetrol S.A.
|13:12 Uhr
|Tesla-Aktie vorbörslich unter Druck: Tesla will Aktiensplit im Verhältnis von drei zu eins umsetzen
|13:11 Uhr
|Mikrotik's Bluetooth Tracker Powered by InPlay's NanoBeacon Technology
|13:11 Uhr
|Jubilant Radiopharma Joins Illuccix® Pharmacy Partner Network
