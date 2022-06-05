Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gibt am Mittag nach

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wies um 13.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr Verluste aus. Im XETRA-Handel ging es für das Papier um 2,8 Prozent auf 31,82 EUR abwärts. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bisher bei 31,59 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 32,14 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 1.032.117 Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 54,51 EUR erreichte der Titel am 24.08.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie derzeit noch 41,62 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 13.06.2022 (31,59 EUR). Mit einem Kursverlust von 0,73 Prozent würde die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 58,43 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.

Die Zahlen des am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 05.05.2022. In Sachen EPS wurde ein Verlust von -0,08 EUR je Aktie vermeldet. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ebenfalls 0,55 EUR je Aktie eingebüßt. Das vergangene Quartal hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 761,41 EUR abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 581,95 EUR erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 30,84 Prozent gesteigert.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022 präsentieren. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Bilanz am 02.08.2023.

Experten taxieren den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 2,74 EUR je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie

Aktien von Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co. fallen kräftig: Immobilienwerte leiden unter Zinswende der EZB

Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie knapp im Minus: Mieterhöhung wird nicht zu Wohnungsverlust führen - Verkauf von Pflegeheim-Sparte

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE