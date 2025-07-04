KW 27: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 27/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 29.06.2025 und dem 04.07.2025. Stand ist der 04.07.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -7,50 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Uniswap
Uniswap: -6,34 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Polkadot
Polkadot: -5,37 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Avalanche
Avalanche: -5,32 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Chainlink
Chainlink: -4,66 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -4,54 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Toncoin
Toncoin: -4,43 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Solana
Solana: -4,38 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -4,31 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Neo
Neo: -4,25 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -4,17 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: VeChain
VeChain: -4,14 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Tezos
Tezos: -3,88 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -3,73 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Stellar
Stellar: -1,76 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Litecoin
Litecoin: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Cardano
Cardano: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -0,63 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ethereum
Ethereum: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ripple
Ripple: 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 2,45 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com