DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street bleibt zu -- Trumps Steuergesetz verabschiedet -- Palantir, Novo Nordisk, DroneShield, DHL, Rüstungsaktien, thyssenkrupp, Apple, D-Wave, Siemens Energy im Fokus
KW 27: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute
KW 27: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

06.07.25 02:30 Uhr
KW 27: Kursentwicklung von Bitcoin, Ether & weiteren Kryptowährungen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 27

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 27/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 29.06.2025 und dem 04.07.2025. Stand ist der 04.07.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -7,50 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Uniswap

Uniswap: -6,34 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Polkadot

Polkadot: -5,37 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Avalanche

Avalanche: -5,32 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Chainlink

Chainlink: -4,66 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -4,54 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Toncoin

Toncoin: -4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Solana

Solana: -4,38 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Neo

Neo: -4,25 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: VeChain

VeChain: -4,14 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Tezos

Tezos: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -3,73 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Stellar

Stellar: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Litecoin

Litecoin: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Cardano

Cardano: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ethereum

Ethereum: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ripple

Ripple: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com