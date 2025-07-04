DAX23.787 -0,6%ESt505.289 -1,0%Top 10 Crypto13,56 -1,1%Dow44.829 +0,8%Nas20.601 +1,0%Bitcoin91.838 -0,1%Euro1,1775 ±-0,0%Öl68,51 -0,5%Gold3.338 ±0,0%
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 27

06.07.25 01:11 Uhr
KW 27 an den Rohstoffmärkten: Das bewegte Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Rohstoffe
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 27

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 29.06.2025 und dem 04.07.2025. Stand ist der 04.07.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -11,83 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -9,36 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 28: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -7,10 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -6,70 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -4,89 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,39 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 5: Maispreis

Maispreis: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 5,77 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

