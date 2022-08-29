Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagmittag auf rotem Terrain

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 12:22 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 1,5 Prozent bei 24,23 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 24,05 EUR ein. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 24,68 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 628.806 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien.

Bei 50,29 EUR erreichte der Titel am 28.09.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 51,82 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 15.09.2022 bei 24,05 EUR. Mit Abgaben von 0,75 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Im Jahr 2018 erhielten Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 1,35 EUR. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 1,83 EUR. Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 47,91 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) veröffentlichte am 03.08.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.

Am 04.11.2022 werden die Q3 2022-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Schätzungsweise am 08.11.2023 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) die Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn für das Jahr 2022 auf 2,40 EUR je Aktie.

