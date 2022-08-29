  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln
15.09.2022 12:05

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagmittag auf rotem Terrain

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagmittag auf rotem Terrain
Notierung im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie notierte zuletzt im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,5 Prozent auf 24,23 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 12:22 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 1,5 Prozent bei 24,23 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 24,05 EUR ein. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 24,68 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 628.806 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien.

Bei 50,29 EUR erreichte der Titel am 28.09.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 51,82 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 15.09.2022 bei 24,05 EUR. Mit Abgaben von 0,75 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Im Jahr 2018 erhielten Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 1,35 EUR. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 1,83 EUR. Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 47,91 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) veröffentlichte am 03.08.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.

Am 04.11.2022 werden die Q3 2022-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Schätzungsweise am 08.11.2023 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) die Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn für das Jahr 2022 auf 2,40 EUR je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Bosse-Beben: Welche Konzernlenker zittern müssen

August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag billiger (finanzen.net)
14.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittwochmittag mit KursVerlusten (finanzen.net)
14.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag stärker (finanzen.net)
Vonovia-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
12.09.22
Bosse-Beben: Welche Konzernlenker zittern müssen (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
02.09.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 48 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
31.08.22
August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie (finanzen.net)
31.08.22
Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia (dpa-afx)
29.08.22
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia News
RSS Feed
Vonovia zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Vonovia News

14.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag billiger
14.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittwochmittag mit KursVerlusten
14.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag stärker
12.09.22Bosse-Beben: Welche Konzernlenker zittern müssen
24.08.22Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Vonovia-Chef erkennt hohe Nachfrage nach zum Verkauf stehenden Immobilien
31.08.22Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia
31.08.22August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie
02.09.22ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 48 Euro - 'Buy'
29.08.22DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
29.08.22DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia verstärkt Team mit Fachkräften aus Kolumbien Projekt der Bundesagentur für Arbeit eröffnet neue Chancen Modell für die Wirtschaft
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Ölpreis im Klammergriff globaler Inflations- und Rezessionssorgen
About You-Aktie stürzt auf Allzeit-Tief: Das sind die Gründe
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, Deutsche Bank, Merck KGaA
Morgen ist Hexensabbat: Das sollten Sie wissen!
Etablierung eines höheren Verlaufstiefs
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Aktienkurs von Kion bricht um weitere 30 Prozent ein
Auf Inflation folgt Rezession?
Marktkommentar September mit Markus Koch: Agieren aus der Defensive
Investieren wie die Profis - Portfoliodiversifikation mit Private Real Estate
Weniger ist mehr
Flexible Vorsorge Smart-Invest: Gute Rendite, gutes Gewissen
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Vonovia-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vonovia Peer Group News

13:28 UhrDGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11:48 UhrDGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG deutsch
11:48 UhrDGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG english
11:38 UhrDGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG english
11:38 UhrDGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG deutsch
09:22 UhrDGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06:19 UhrÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen per 19. September
14.09.22Don't Miss Out On The Next Leg Up In The Market
14.09.22ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen per 19. September
13.09.22ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader kappt Ziel für TAG Immobilien auf 9,30 Euro - 'Reduce'

News von

Das Comeback der Bausparverträge
Neue Wasserstoff-Fantasie und die dänische Energiewende-Aktie
Diese sechs Aktien profitieren von steigenden Zinsen
Kommt jetzt der Strompreis-Schock? Das Energie-Superhirn packt aus
Zwei Optionen, mit denen Sie Ihre Rente vor der Inflation retten

Heute im Fokus

Nach Schock über US-Inflation: DAX mit Stabilisierungsversuch -- Tesla wegen irreführender Werbeversprechen verklagt -- Ethereum-Merge vollzogen -- Delivery Hero, Shell, Airbus, Bankaktien im Fokus

Rosneft meldet Gewinnsprung. Covestro schließt Partnerschaft mit SOL Kohlensäure. Knorr-Bremse platziert Sustainability-Linked Bond. Henkel kauft Thermexit-Geschäft von Nanoramic. Rheinmetall arbeitet künftig mit Softwarefirma Helsing zusammen. Manz, Dürr und Grob-Werke schließen Batterietechnik-Kooperation. Bernstein belässt Bayer auf 'Outperform'. H&M-Geschäfte schwächeln im Sommer.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2022: Das Depot von The Big Short-Investor Michael Burry
Depot aufgeräumt
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die zehn meistverkauften Spielekonsolen aller Zeiten
Spielekonsolen
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Credit Suisse im Depot
US-Werte im Portfolio
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen