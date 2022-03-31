  • Suche
24.06.2022 09:07

24.06.2022 09:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag im Aufwind

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag im Aufwind
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zählt am Freitagvormittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Papier aufwärts. Im XETRA-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,0 Prozent auf 31,25 EUR.
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie konnte um 24.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr im XETRA-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 1,0 Prozent auf 31,25 EUR. Im Tageshoch stieg die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 31,33 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 31,07 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 114.536 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 24.08.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 54,51 EUR. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 42,67 Prozent zulegen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 16.06.2022 bei 30,08 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 3,89 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 58,43 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.

Am 05.05.2022 hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel  Abschlussdatum 31.03.2022  vorgestellt. Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) hat für das jüngste Quartal einen Verlust je Aktie von -0,08 EUR vermeldet. Im Vorjahr lag das Minus mit 0,55 EUR je Aktie ebenfalls auf diesem Niveau. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 30,84 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 761,41 EUR. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 581,95 EUR in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 03.08.2022 dürfte die Q2 2022-Bilanz von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) veröffentlicht werden. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q2 2023-Bilanz auf den 02.08.2023.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2023 2,68 EUR je Aktie in den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Bewertung aufgenommen
Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Stifel startet Vonovia mit 'Hold'
Die Investmentbank Stifel hat die Bewertung der Papiere von Vonovia bei einem Kursziel von 34 Euro mit "Hold" aufgenommen.
09:07 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag im Aufwind (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag mit Einbußen (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagmittag auf rotes Terrain (finanzen.net)
20.06.22
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia unterschreibt Berliner Wohnungsbundnis (EQS Group)
19.06.22
Immobilienaktien: Welche Immo-Aktien jetzt ein klarer Kauf sind (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
17.06.22
Vonovia-Aktie, LEG-Aktie & Co. im Erholungsmodus: Immobilienwerte setzen nach Kurseinbruch zur Stabilisierung an (dpa-afx)
14.06.22
DGAP-AFR: Vonovia SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
14.06.22
DGAP-AFR: Vonovia SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

mehr Analysen

