Wochenperformance

DAX in KW 3: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer im Überblick

17.01.25 19:19 Uhr
KW 3: So haben sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche bewegt | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
20.903,4 PKT 248,0 PKT 1,20%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 3 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 03/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.01.2025 und dem 17.01.2025. Stand ist der 17.01.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 38: adidas

adidas: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Merck

Merck: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 36: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 35: Symrise

Symrise: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 32: BMW

BMW: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 29: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 28: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 27: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,02 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 24: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 2,24 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 23: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Siemens

Siemens: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Allianz

Allianz: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 3,40 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 17: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 16: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 15: Porsche

Porsche: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 14: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,86 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: RWE

RWE: 4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: SAP SE

SAP SE: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 11: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 4,81 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 10: Continental

Continental: 4,83 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 9: EON SE

EON SE: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 8: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 5,09 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 7: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Infineon

Infineon: 5,56 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 5: Bayer

Bayer: 5,82 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: BASF

BASF: 7,02 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 2: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 8,31 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 1: Zalando

Zalando: 11,88 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

