DAX in KW 3: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer im Überblick
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 03/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.01.2025 und dem 17.01.2025. Stand ist der 17.01.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 38: adidas
adidas: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Merck
Merck: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 36: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 35: Symrise
Symrise: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 32: BMW
BMW: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 1,39 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 29: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 28: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,86 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 27: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,90 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,02 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 24: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 2,24 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 23: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Siemens
Siemens: 3,26 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Allianz
Allianz: 3,31 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,39 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 3,40 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 17: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 16: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 3,48 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 15: Porsche
Porsche: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 14: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,86 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: RWE
RWE: 4,30 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: SAP SE
SAP SE: 4,47 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 11: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 4,81 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 10: Continental
Continental: 4,83 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 9: EON SE
EON SE: 4,97 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 8: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 5,09 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 7: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 5,50 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Infineon
Infineon: 5,56 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 5: Bayer
Bayer: 5,82 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 6,83 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: BASF
BASF: 7,02 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 2: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 8,31 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 1: Zalando
Zalando: 11,88 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
