Beliebte Suche
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht mit deutlichen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- EHang erhält Flugtaxi-Genehmigung -- Citigroup legt bei Gewinn und Ertrag zu -- JPMorgan mit Gewinnsprung -- Microsoft, Sartorius, Allianz im Fokus
Top News
KW 41: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones fällt am Mittag
Wochenperformance

KW 41: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

13.10.23 18:04 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
15.186,7 PKT -238,4 PKT -1,55%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 41 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 41/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.10.2023 und dem 13.10.2023. Stand ist der 13.10.2023.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -11,27 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -8,98 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 38: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 37: Continental

Continental: -4,37 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 36: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -4,22 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 35: Merck

Merck: -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 34: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 32: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 31: Covestro

Covestro: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 30: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Infineon

Infineon: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 28: Bayer

Bayer: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 27: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 26: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Siemens

Siemens: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 24: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 23: Allianz

Allianz: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 22: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 21: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 19: Zalando

Zalando: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: BASF

BASF: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 15: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 11: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Porsche

Porsche: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 8: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 7: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 6: BMW

BMW: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: EON SE

EON SE: 2,57 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 4: RWE

RWE: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Symrise

Symrise: 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 2: adidas

adidas: 5,24 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 15,10 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

