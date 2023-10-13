KW 41: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 41/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.10.2023 und dem 13.10.2023. Stand ist der 13.10.2023.
Platz 40: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -11,27 Prozent
Platz 39: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -8,98 Prozent
Platz 38: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -4,56 Prozent
Platz 37: Continental
Continental: -4,37 Prozent
Platz 36: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -4,22 Prozent
Platz 35: Merck
Merck: -3,87 Prozent
Platz 34: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -2,94 Prozent
Platz 33: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -2,53 Prozent
Platz 32: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -2,40 Prozent
Platz 31: Covestro
Covestro: -2,34 Prozent
Platz 30: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -1,85 Prozent
Platz 29: Infineon
Infineon: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 28: Bayer
Bayer: -1,17 Prozent
Platz 27: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,12 Prozent
Platz 26: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -1,11 Prozent
Platz 25: Siemens
Siemens: -0,88 Prozent
Platz 24: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -0,78 Prozent
Platz 23: Allianz
Allianz: -0,67 Prozent
Platz 22: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,41 Prozent
Platz 21: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,38 Prozent
Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,33 Prozent
Platz 19: Zalando
Zalando: -0,05 Prozent
Platz 18: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 0,14 Prozent
Platz 17: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,17 Prozent
Platz 16: BASF
BASF: 0,53 Prozent
Platz 15: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,64 Prozent
Platz 14: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,74 Prozent
Platz 13: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 0,84 Prozent
Platz 12: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 0,98 Prozent
Platz 11: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 1,18 Prozent
Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,52 Prozent
Platz 9: Porsche
Porsche: 1,55 Prozent
Platz 8: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 1,82 Prozent
Platz 7: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,99 Prozent
Platz 6: BMW
BMW: 2,14 Prozent
Platz 5: EON SE
EON SE: 2,57 Prozent
Platz 4: RWE
RWE: 4,00 Prozent
Platz 3: Symrise
Symrise: 4,10 Prozent
Platz 2: adidas
adidas: 5,24 Prozent
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 15,10 Prozent
