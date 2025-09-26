DAX23.739 +0,9%ESt505.500 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto15,32 +0,4%Dow46.247 +0,7%Nas22.484 +0,4%Bitcoin93.710 ±-0,0%Euro1,1704 ±0,0%Öl69,75 +0,2%Gold3.763 ±0,0%
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 39

28.09.25 01:11 Uhr
KW 39: Die Wochenperformance von Gold, Öl und weiteren Rohstoffen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.655,83 USD 2,28 USD 0,09%
News
Baumwolle
0,64 USD -0,01 USD -0,95%
News
Bleipreis
1.957,50 USD -8,00 USD -0,41%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,59 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,82%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
92,01 EUR 0,24 EUR 0,26%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,86 USD -0,09 USD -2,95%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.762,71 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,07 USD -0,06 USD -1,92%
News
Heizölpreis
63,93 USD -0,26 USD -0,41%
News
Holzpreis
594,50 USD 9,50 USD 1,62%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,79 USD 0,08 USD 2,06%
News
Kakaopreis
4.823,00 GBP -40,00 GBP -0,82%
News
Kohlepreis
92,95 USD 0,25 USD 0,27%
News
Kupferpreis
10.125,50 USD -186,50 USD -1,81%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,32 USD -0,00 USD -0,10%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
1,01 USD 0,01 USD 1,02%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
1,01 USD 0,01 USD 1,02%
News
Maispreis
4,22 USD -0,03 USD -0,77%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,57 USD -0,08 USD -2,29%
News
Milchpreis
17,57 USD 0,02 USD 0,11%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
564,20 USD 0,21 USD 0,04%
News
Nickelpreis
15.035,00 USD -250,00 USD -1,64%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
69,75 USD 0,11 USD 0,16%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
65,18 USD -0,05 USD -0,08%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,44 USD 0,01 USD 0,27%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.271,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
4.321,00 MYR -44,00 MYR -1,01%
News
Platinpreis
1.573,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
470,75 EUR -1,75 EUR -0,37%
News
Reispreis
11,28 USD -0,09 USD -0,79%
News
Silberpreis
46,04 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
268,50 USD -0,60 USD -0,22%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,50 USD -0,00 USD -0,26%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,14 USD 0,02 USD 0,20%
News
Super Benzin
1,66 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
189,25 EUR -1,50 EUR -0,79%
News
Zinkpreis
2.935,00 USD -77,00 USD -2,56%
News
Zinnpreis
34.450,00 USD 20,00 USD 0,06%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,38%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 39

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 21.09.2025 und dem 26.09.2025. Stand ist der 26.09.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 30: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 28: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 25: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 23: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 17: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 5,55 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 5,70 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 6,04 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 6,67 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 6,89 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 11,07 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 11,61 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

