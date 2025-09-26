DAX23.739 +0,9%ESt505.500 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto15,32 +0,4%Dow46.247 +0,7%Nas22.484 +0,4%Bitcoin93.564 -0,2%Euro1,1704 ±0,0%Öl69,75 +0,2%Gold3.763 ±0,0%
KW 39: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

28.09.25 03:29 Uhr
Kryptowährungen KW 39: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. in dieser Woche | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8549 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0004 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
93.563,9888 EUR -152,8545 EUR -0,16%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
109.488,5511 USD -178,8703 USD -0,16%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.419,0022 EUR -14,7077 EUR -0,43%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
4.000,9153 USD -17,2110 USD -0,43%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8541 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9995 USD -0,0003 USD -0,03%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
172,2482 EUR -1,8155 EUR -1,04%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
201,5647 USD -2,1245 USD -1,04%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,3858 EUR -0,0147 EUR -0,61%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,7919 USD -0,0172 USD -0,61%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
827,7536 EUR -0,1886 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
968,6370 USD -0,2206 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1953 EUR -0,0021 EUR -1,05%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2285 USD -0,0024 USD -1,05%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
172,8563 EUR -1,2006 EUR -0,69%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
202,2764 USD -1,4050 USD -0,69%
Charts|News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
24,4159 EUR -0,2040 EUR -0,83%
Charts|News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
28,5714 USD -0,2387 USD -0,83%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6619 EUR -0,0063 EUR -0,94%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,7746 USD -0,0074 USD -0,94%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2872 EUR -0,0007 EUR -0,25%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3361 USD -0,0008 USD -0,25%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 39

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 39/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 21.09.2025 und dem 26.09.2025. Stand ist der 26.09.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Uniswap

Uniswap: -17,75 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Solana

Solana: -17,11 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Avalanche

Avalanche: -15,92 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -14,94 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Neo

Neo: -13,09 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -13,03 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Cardano

Cardano: -12,41 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ethereum

Ethereum: -11,38 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -11,36 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Toncoin

Toncoin: -11,30 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Tezos

Tezos: -10,88 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Chainlink

Chainlink: -10,47 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: VeChain

VeChain: -10,31 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -10,13 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Litecoin

Litecoin: -9,35 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -8,69 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Polkadot

Polkadot: -8,66 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -8,50 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -8,20 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Ripple

Ripple: -7,93 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Stellar

Stellar: -7,25 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -5,38 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -5,27 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tron

Tron: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Tether

Tether: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com