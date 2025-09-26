KW 39: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 39/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 21.09.2025 und dem 26.09.2025. Stand ist der 26.09.2025.
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -17,75 Prozent
Platz 28: Solana
Solana: -17,11 Prozent
Platz 27: Avalanche
Avalanche: -15,92 Prozent
Platz 26: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -14,94 Prozent
Platz 25: Neo
Neo: -13,09 Prozent
Platz 24: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -13,03 Prozent
Platz 23: Cardano
Cardano: -12,41 Prozent
Platz 22: Ethereum
Ethereum: -11,38 Prozent
Platz 21: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -11,36 Prozent
Platz 20: Toncoin
Toncoin: -11,30 Prozent
Platz 19: Tezos
Tezos: -10,88 Prozent
Platz 18: Chainlink
Chainlink: -10,47 Prozent
Platz 17: VeChain
VeChain: -10,31 Prozent
Platz 16: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -10,13 Prozent
Platz 15: Litecoin
Litecoin: -9,35 Prozent
Platz 14: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -8,69 Prozent
Platz 13: Polkadot
Polkadot: -8,66 Prozent
Platz 12: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -8,50 Prozent
Platz 11: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -8,20 Prozent
Platz 10: Ripple
Ripple: -7,93 Prozent
Platz 9: Stellar
Stellar: -7,25 Prozent
Platz 8: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -5,38 Prozent
Platz 7: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -5,27 Prozent
Platz 6: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -2,31 Prozent
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: -2,17 Prozent
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: -0,79 Prozent
Platz 3: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 2: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 1: Tether
Tether: 0,02 Prozent
