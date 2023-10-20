KW 42: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 42/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.10.2023 und dem 20.10.2023. Stand ist der 20.10.2023.
Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -13,92 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -10,52 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -9,48 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 37: Infineon
Infineon: -8,44 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 36: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -6,21 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 35: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -5,03 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 34: Bayer
Bayer: -4,79 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 33: Siemens
Siemens: -4,76 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Continental
Continental: -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -4,34 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: BMW
BMW: -4,30 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 29: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -4,22 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 27: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 26: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -3,93 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 25: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,59 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -3,42 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 21: BASF
BASF: -2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 20: Allianz
Allianz: -2,42 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,25 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Covestro
Covestro: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Covestro
Platz 17: Symrise
Symrise: -1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 16: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 15: Porsche
Porsche: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 14: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 13: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 12: Merck
Merck: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 9: EON SE
EON SE: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 8: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -0,52 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,33 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 6: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,33 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 5: RWE
RWE: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zalando
Zalando: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 2: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,42 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: adidas
adidas: 1,44 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com