Wochenperformance

KW 42: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

20.10.23 18:03 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
14.798,5 PKT -246,8 PKT -1,64%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 42 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 42/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.10.2023 und dem 20.10.2023. Stand ist der 20.10.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -13,92 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -10,52 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -9,48 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 37: Infineon

Infineon: -8,44 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 36: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -6,21 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 35: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 34: Bayer

Bayer: -4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 33: Siemens

Siemens: -4,76 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Continental

Continental: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -4,34 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: BMW

BMW: -4,30 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 29: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -4,22 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 27: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 26: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 25: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 21: BASF

BASF: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 20: Allianz

Allianz: -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Covestro

Covestro: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 17: Symrise

Symrise: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 16: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 15: Porsche

Porsche: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 14: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 13: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 12: Merck

Merck: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 9: EON SE

EON SE: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 8: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 6: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 5: RWE

RWE: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zalando

Zalando: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 2: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: adidas

adidas: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

