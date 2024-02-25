DAX17.419 +0,3%ESt504.873 +0,4%MSCIW3.330 +1,8%Dow39.170 +0,3%Nas16.045 ±0,0%Bitcoin47.202 -0,4%Euro1,0823 ±0,0%Öl81,63 -2,2%Gold2.038 +0,7%
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht nach Rekordfahrt fester ins Wochenende -- NVIDIA-Aktie knackt 2 Billionen Marktkapitalisierung -- Allianz mit Rekordgewinn -- Telekom, BASF, HENSOLDT, Rheinmetall, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
Rekordrally an Wall Street: Dow Jones erstmals über 39.000-Punkte-Marke - S&P zieht nach
ArcelorMittal-Aktie: Brüssel billigt deutsche Staatshilfen für grünen Umbau der Stahlproduktion
Wochenperformance

KW 8: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

23.02.24 18:10 Uhr
KW 8: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
17.419,3 PKT 48,9 PKT 0,28%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 8 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 08/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.02.2024 und dem 23.02.2024. Stand ist der 23.02.2024.

Platz 40: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 40: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -5,07 Prozent

Platz 39: Continental

Platz 39: Continental

Continental: -3,50 Prozent

Platz 38: Fresenius SE

Platz 38: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -2,91 Prozent

Platz 37: RWE

Platz 37: RWE

RWE: -2,61 Prozent

Platz 36: Zalando

Platz 36: Zalando

Zalando: -2,22 Prozent

Platz 35: Siemens Energy

Platz 35: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -1,19 Prozent

Platz 34: Infineon

Platz 34: Infineon

Infineon: -1,08 Prozent

Platz 33: Commerzbank

Platz 33: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -0,92 Prozent

Platz 32: Symrise

Platz 32: Symrise

Symrise: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 31: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,84 Prozent

Platz 30: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Platz 30: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 29: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -0,63 Prozent

Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom

Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,25 Prozent

Platz 27: Allianz

Platz 27: Allianz

Allianz: -0,24 Prozent

Platz 26: Henkel vz

Platz 26: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,09 Prozent

Platz 25: BASF

Platz 25: BASF

BASF: 0,02 Prozent

Platz 24: EON SE

Platz 24: EON SE

EON SE: 0,38 Prozent

Platz 23: QIAGEN

Platz 23: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,44 Prozent

Platz 22: Bayer

Platz 22: Bayer

Bayer: 0,72 Prozent

Platz 21: Sartorius vz

Platz 21: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 1,01 Prozent

Platz 20: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Platz 20: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 1,19 Prozent

Platz 19: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 19: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,72 Prozent

Platz 18: Deutsche Börse

Platz 18: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 1,95 Prozent

Platz 17: Merck

Platz 17: Merck

Merck: 2,12 Prozent

Platz 16: BMW

Platz 16: BMW

BMW: 2,52 Prozent

Platz 15: Porsche

Platz 15: Porsche

Porsche: 2,53 Prozent

Platz 14: Beiersdorf

Platz 14: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 13: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 2,86 Prozent

Platz 12: SAP SE

Platz 12: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 11: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 3,15 Prozent

Platz 10: Hannover Rück

Platz 10: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 3,23 Prozent

Platz 9: Deutsche Bank

Platz 9: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 3,41 Prozent

Platz 8: Siemens

Platz 8: Siemens

Siemens: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 7: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,60 Prozent

Platz 6: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 6: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,63 Prozent

Platz 5: Covestro

Platz 5: Covestro

Covestro: 3,80 Prozent

Platz 4: Brenntag SE

Platz 4: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 4,58 Prozent

Platz 3: Rheinmetall

Platz 3: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 5,69 Prozent

Platz 2: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 2: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 6,38 Prozent

Platz 1: adidas

Platz 1: adidas

adidas: 7,12 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

