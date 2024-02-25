KW 8: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 08/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.02.2024 und dem 23.02.2024. Stand ist der 23.02.2024.
Quelle: Bild: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -5,07 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 39: Continental
Continental: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 38: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -2,91 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 37: RWE
RWE: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 36: Zalando
Zalando: -2,22 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 34: Infineon
Infineon: -1,08 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 33: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Symrise
Symrise: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 31: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 29: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -0,63 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Allianz
Allianz: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 26: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 25: BASF
BASF: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 24: EON SE
EON SE: 0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 23: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 22: Bayer
Bayer: 0,72 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 18: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,95 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 17: Merck
Merck: 2,12 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 16: BMW
BMW: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Porsche
Porsche: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 14: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 2,55 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 13: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 12: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 11: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 3,15 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 10: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 3,23 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 9: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 3,41 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Siemens
Siemens: 3,59 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 7: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Covestro
Covestro: 3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Covestro
Platz 4: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 3: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 5,69 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 6,38 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: adidas
adidas: 7,12 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
