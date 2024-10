Krypto Wal investiert 6 Millionen Dollar in GOAT - Steigt der Kurs weiter?

The 19.72M $GOAT this guy sold for $1.1K 5 days ago is worth over $5M today!



He spent 40 $SOL($5.5K) to buy 19.72M $GOAT.



After the price dropped, he was worried it would go to zero, so he sold all for only 7.87 $SOL($1.1K), losing $4.4K(-80%).



Just 5 days later, the 19.72M… pic.twitter.com/T29fyWjvWN