Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Barclays nach Quartalszahlen von 125 auf 135 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die britische Bank habe die Erwartungen an die Erträge im Investmentbanking, die Risikovorsorge und das harte Kernkapital übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jon Peace in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob seine Gewinnschätzungen (EPS) für 2021 und 2022 an./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 04:12 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.