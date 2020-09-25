finanzen.net

Goldman Sachs Aktie WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040

165,04EUR
-2,42EUR
-1,45%
25.09.2020
STU
194,95USD
-0,16USD
-0,08%
25.09.2020
NYSE
24.09.2020 16:11

Goldman Sachs buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Goldman Sachs von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 220 auf 245 US-Dollar angehoben. Die Investmentbank erziele im gegenwärtig schwierigen Umfeld solide Resultate, schrieb Analyst Brennan Hawken in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2020 und 2021./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.09.2020 / 20:27 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.09.2020 / 20:27 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

