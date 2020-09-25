|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Goldman Sachs
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 245,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 189,82
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29,07%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 194,95
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,67%
|
Analyst Name:
Brennan Hawken
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 225,50
|24.09.20
|Goldman Sachs buy
|UBS AG
|16.07.20
|Goldman Sachs overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.07.20
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.07.20
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.06.20
|Goldman Sachs overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.17
|Goldman Sachs Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|24.02.17
|Goldman Sachs Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.01.17
|Goldman Sachs Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|06.05.16
|Goldman Sachs Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|01.03.16
|Goldman Sachs Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|15.07.20
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.07.20
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.20
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.20
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.03.20
|Goldman Sachs Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
