NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Goldman Sachs auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 225 US-Dollar belassen. Die Investmentbanken dürften auch im dritten Quartal stark abgeschnitten haben, schrieb Analystin Anke Reingen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Gesamterträge sollten im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum um durchschnittlich 9 Prozent gestiegen sein. Unter den europäischen Sektorwerten bevorzugt sie BNP Paribas, in den USA Bank of America, JPMorgan und Morgan Stanley./edh/ag