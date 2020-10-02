finanzen.net
05.10.2020 11:26

Goldman Sachs Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Goldman Sachs auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 225 US-Dollar belassen. Die Investmentbanken dürften auch im dritten Quartal stark abgeschnitten haben, schrieb Analystin Anke Reingen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Gesamterträge sollten im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum um durchschnittlich 9 Prozent gestiegen sein. Unter den europäischen Sektorwerten bevorzugt sie BNP Paribas, in den USA Bank of America, JPMorgan und Morgan Stanley./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2020 / 17:43 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2020 / 00:15 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Goldman Sachs Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Goldman Sachs		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
$ 225,00
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
171,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,58%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 199,90		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,56%
Analyst Name:
Anke Reingen 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 233,33
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Werbung

