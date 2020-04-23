|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
|CL5XXX
|10,44
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
|CL90JE
|33,92
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,66%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,43 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,91%
|
Analyst Name:
Paola Sabbione
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,98 €
|14:06 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:21 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|13.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:06 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:21 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|13.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:21 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.01.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:06 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|17:08 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|17:04 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor kaufen
|17:03 Uhr
|Schaeffler overweight
|16:01 Uhr
|Fraport Halten
|15:39 Uhr
|RWE Hold
|15:00 Uhr
|Infineon kaufen
|14:58 Uhr
|Fresenius Outperform
|14:57 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care market-perform
|14:36 Uhr
|RATIONAL Verkaufen
|14:27 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|14:21 Uhr
|Gesco Halten
|14:21 Uhr
|JENOPTIK add
|14:09 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|14:07 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
|14:04 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Outperform
|14:04 Uhr
|Vonovia Halten
|14:03 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Halten
|14:02 Uhr
|Fresenius buy
|13:59 Uhr
|TOTAL Outperform
|13:38 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|13:22 Uhr
|Walt Disney Neutral
|13:21 Uhr
|Beyond Meat Sell
|13:19 Uhr
|Dürr add
|13:16 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|13:14 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|13:14 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers kaufen
|13:13 Uhr
|DWS Group buy
|13:13 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Neutral
|13:12 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|13:12 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse kaufen
|12:48 Uhr
|Ströer overweight
|12:41 Uhr
|Scout24 Equal-Weight
|12:40 Uhr
|BMW Halten
|12:38 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
|12:37 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|12:37 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|12:36 Uhr
|alstria office REIT-AG Hold
|12:35 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|12:34 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|12:33 Uhr
|HelloFresh buy
|12:30 Uhr
|GRENKE buy
|12:29 Uhr
|BNP Paribas buy
|12:28 Uhr
|AXA buy
|12:27 Uhr
|Software Hold
|12:27 Uhr
|London Stock Exchange (LSE) Hold
|12:25 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|12:23 Uhr
|WashTec buy
|12:23 Uhr
|Fielmann add
|12:22 Uhr
|Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Neutral
|12:21 Uhr
|Ströer Neutral
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan