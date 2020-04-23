finanzen.net
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,43EUR
-0,02EUR
-1,16%
16:42:15
STU
1,42EUR
-0,04EUR
-2,49%
17:45:05
GVIE
06.05.2020 13:21

Intesa Sanpaolo buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach guten Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1,70 Euro belassen. Die Italiener seien auch gut gerüstet für weitere Herausforderungen, schrieb Analystin Paola Sabbione in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ag/kro

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 05:57 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,70 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,66%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,91%
Analyst Name:
Paola Sabbione 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,98 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

14:06 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
13:21 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.04.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.04.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce Oddo BHF
13.04.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

DAX leicht im Plus -- Fresenius mit Umsatzsteigerung -- BMW mit weniger Gewinn -- Wirecard erneut abgestuft -- JENOPTIK, Dialog, Disney, Schaeffler im Fokus
LANXESS rechnet wegen Corona-Krise mit weniger Gewinn. Allianz-Chef erklärt Prognose-Rücknahme mit Marktschwankungen. China kritisiert Trumps Zolldrohung - Covid-Verantwortung nicht abwälzen. Fresenius Medical Care steigert Umsatz und Gewinn. VW: Chinas Pkw-Markt erholt sich schneller als der Rest der Welt. Eurozonen-Wirtschaft bricht im April so stark ein wie nie zuvor.
09:42 Uhr
Unicredit macht wegen Corona-Krise 2,7 Milliarden Euro Verlust (Reuters)
05.05.20
Intesa Sanpaolo steigert Gewinn trotz Krise - Milliardenpuffer für faule Kredite (dpa-afx)
05.05.20
Intesa steigert Gewinn und übertrifft die Erwartungen (Dow Jones)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
So schätzen Analysten die Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Commerzbank- und Deutsche Bank-Aktien tiefrot: Berenberg warnt vor Bilanzrisiken (dpa-afx)
08.04.20
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06.04.20
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen sehr fest - Österreich macht Mut (Dow Jones)
RSS Feed
Werbung

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+38,82%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +38,82%
Ø Kursziel: 1,98
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Credit Suisse Group
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 €
RBC Capital Markets
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Oddo BHF
2 €
HSBC
2 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 €
UBS AG
2 €
Deutsche Bank AG
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +38,82%
Ø Kursziel: 1,98
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

