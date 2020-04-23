FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach guten Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1,70 Euro belassen. Die Italiener seien auch gut gerüstet für weitere Herausforderungen, schrieb Analystin Paola Sabbione in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ag/kro



