Orsted Aktie WKN: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928

116,25EUR
+0,65EUR
+0,56%
14:31:36
BMN
22.06.2021 13:16

Orsted Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Orsted von 1000 auf 920 dänische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Unter Europas integrierten Versorgern bevorzuge er jene mit Spielraum für starkes, investitionsgetriebenes, wertschaffendes Wachstum, sofern dieses nicht zu aggressiv bepreist sei, schrieb Analyst James Brand in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Attraktiv seien zudem Sektorunternehmen mit einer etablierten Erfolgsbilanz./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.06.2021 / 05:31 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Orsted Hold

Unternehmen:
Orsted		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
920,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
117,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
681,32%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
James Brand 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
959,90 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Orsted

23.06.21 Orsted Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.06.21 Orsted Hold Deutsche Bank AG
18.06.21 Orsted buy UBS AG
17.06.21 Orsted Underperform Credit Suisse Group
16.06.21 Orsted buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Orsted

RSS Feed
Analysensuche

Kursziele Orsted Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 959,90
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
600
700
800
900
1000
1100
1200
Barclays Capital
800,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
585,00 DKK
UBS AG
1.000,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
920,00 DKK
RBC Capital Markets
1.050,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
1.200,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
1.010,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
969,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.175,00 DKK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
890,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 959,90
alle Orsted Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:23 Uhr Prosus buy
13:21 Uhr Amazon buy
13:19 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
13:17 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline verkaufen
13:16 Uhr Volvo (B) buy
13:13 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
13:04 Uhr PUMA overweight
12:27 Uhr Henkel vz. overweight
12:26 Uhr Bayer buy
12:24 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE overweight
12:22 Uhr LOréal Hold
12:21 Uhr KION GROUP buy
11:41 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy
11:41 Uhr Novo Nordisk buy
11:34 Uhr Novo Nordisk overweight
11:33 Uhr Unilever Neutral
11:32 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
11:31 Uhr Tesla buy
11:30 Uhr Ströer overweight
11:25 Uhr Koenig Bauer buy
11:20 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Hold
10:49 Uhr Siemens Outperform
10:43 Uhr Siemens overweight
10:35 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
10:34 Uhr Valeo SA overweight
10:34 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) overweight
10:33 Uhr Continental overweight
10:32 Uhr Stellantis overweight
10:31 Uhr Renault overweight
10:30 Uhr Daimler overweight
10:29 Uhr BMW Neutral
09:30 Uhr Ströer Hold
08:42 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
08:41 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
08:37 Uhr Deutsche Post Outperform
08:30 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
08:17 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
07:57 Uhr Talanx buy
07:55 Uhr CRH buy
07:45 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
07:43 Uhr Nokia buy
07:41 Uhr CRH buy
07:27 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Neutral
07:17 Uhr Daldrup Söhne (Daldrup) Halten
07:15 Uhr Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
23.06.21 Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
23.06.21 EssilorLuxottica Hold
23.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy
23.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
23.06.21 Deutsche Wohnen Halten

