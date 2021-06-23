|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Orsted
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
920,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
117,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
681,32%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
James Brand
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
959,90 DKK
|23.06.21
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.06.21
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.06.21
|Orsted buy
|UBS AG
|17.06.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.06.21
|Orsted buy
|UBS AG
