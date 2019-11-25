ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat Walt Disney von "Outperform" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 140 auf 116 US-Dollar gesenkt. Kurz- bis mittelfristig dürfte sich die Aktie des Medienunternehmens in einer engen Handelsspanne bewegen, schrieb Analyst Douglas Mitchelson in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dabei verwies er auf eine wegen der Corona-Krise nur schwer einzuschätzende künftige Entwicklung. Er rechnet mit deutlichen Kappungen der Markterwartungen. Der Mix an positiven und negativen Kurstreibern sei recht ausgeglichen./ck/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.04.2020 / 11:24 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



