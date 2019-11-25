finanzen.net

Walt Disney Aktie WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

95,80EUR
-1,41EUR
-1,45%
18:58:42
STU
104,53USD
-2,10USD
-1,97%
18:49:08
NYSE
20.04.2020 18:46

Walt Disney Neutral (Credit Suisse Group)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat Walt Disney von "Outperform" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 140 auf 116 US-Dollar gesenkt. Kurz- bis mittelfristig dürfte sich die Aktie des Medienunternehmens in einer engen Handelsspanne bewegen, schrieb Analyst Douglas Mitchelson in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dabei verwies er auf eine wegen der Corona-Krise nur schwer einzuschätzende künftige Entwicklung. Er rechnet mit deutlichen Kappungen der Markterwartungen. Der Mix an positiven und negativen Kurstreibern sei recht ausgeglichen./ck/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.04.2020 / 11:24 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Walt Disney Neutral

Unternehmen:
Walt Disney		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 116,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 104,62		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,88%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 104,52		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,98%
Analyst Name:
Douglas Mitchelson 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 138,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Inhalte im Blick
Warum Corona Netflix mehr in die Karten spielen könnte als AppleTV+ und Disney+
Die globalen Lockdown-Aktivitäten zwingen weltweit Millionen Menschen zu Hause zu bleiben. Streamingdienste sind in diesem Umfeld große Profiteure. Doch trotz steigender Abonnentenzahlen bei allen Anbietern könnte Streaming-Pionier Netflix den längeren Atem haben.
17:36 Uhr
Disney to Stop Paying 100,000 Employees (MotleyFool)
16:37 Uhr
The Ratings Game: Disney is in ‘the eye of the storm’ — analyst warns parks may not open until January (MarketWatch)
15:33 Uhr
Disney stock falls after UBS downgrade (Market Watch)
14:30 Uhr
Videostreaming: Amazon, Disney und Netflix reduzieren Bitrate weiterhin (Golem.de)
08:38 Uhr
Coronakrise: Disney zahlt mehr als 100.000 Mitarbeitern kein Gehalt mehr (Handelsblatt)
06:21 Uhr
Erste Schätzungen: Walt Disney verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03:30 Uhr
Disney stops paying 100,000 workers during downturn (BBC)
19.04.20
Disney stops paying 100,000 workers to save $500m a month (Financial Times)
Inhalte im Blick
Inhalte im Blick
