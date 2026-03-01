DAX in KW 12: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 12/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.03.2026 und dem 20.03.2026. Stand ist der 20.03.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -10,59 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 39: Scout24
Scout24: -9,43 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 38: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -8,12 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 37: SAP SE
SAP SE: -7,58 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 36: Siemens
Siemens: -7,53 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -7,27 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -7,27 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: EON SE
EON SE: -7,14 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 32: Zalando
Zalando: -7,01 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Continental
Continental: -7,01 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: BMW
BMW: -6,81 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -6,69 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 28: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -6,51 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Symrise
Symrise: -5,88 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 26: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -5,75 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -5,62 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -5,59 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 23: Infineon
Infineon: -5,50 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 22: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -5,13 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -5,13 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: BASF
BASF: -4,86 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 19: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -4,60 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -4,36 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: GEA
GEA: -4,33 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 16: adidas
adidas: -3,89 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Merck
Merck: -3,48 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 14: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,41 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 13: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -3,12 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 12: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -2,66 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 10: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,35 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 9: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -2,22 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 8: Allianz
Allianz: -1,84 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 7: RWE
RWE: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -1,46 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 5: Bayer
Bayer: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 3: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 2: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 2,50 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 6,40 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com