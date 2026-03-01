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DAX in KW 12: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

20.03.26 18:05 Uhr
Aktien im DAX: Das waren die Tops und Flops in KW 12 | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
22.380,2 PKT -459,4 PKT -2,01%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 12 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 12/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.03.2026 und dem 20.03.2026. Stand ist der 20.03.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -10,59 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 39: Scout24

Scout24: -9,43 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 38: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -8,12 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 37: SAP SE

SAP SE: -7,58 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Siemens

Siemens: -7,53 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -7,27 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -7,27 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: EON SE

EON SE: -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 32: Zalando

Zalando: -7,01 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Continental

Continental: -7,01 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: BMW

BMW: -6,81 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -6,69 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 28: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -6,51 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Symrise

Symrise: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -5,75 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -5,59 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 23: Infineon

Infineon: -5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 22: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: BASF

BASF: -4,86 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 19: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -4,36 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: GEA

GEA: -4,33 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 16: adidas

adidas: -3,89 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Merck

Merck: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 14: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 13: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 12: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -2,66 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 10: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 9: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 8: Allianz

Allianz: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 7: RWE

RWE: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 5: Bayer

Bayer: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 3: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 2: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 6,40 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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