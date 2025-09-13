DAX in KW 37: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 37/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.09.2025 und dem 12.09.2025. Stand ist der 12.09.2025.
Platz 40: BMW
BMW: -5,22 Prozent
Platz 39: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -5,18 Prozent
Platz 38: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,73 Prozent
Platz 37: SAP SE
SAP SE: -3,22 Prozent
Platz 36: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -3,00 Prozent
Platz 35: Merck
Merck: -2,56 Prozent
Platz 34: Symrise
Symrise: -2,50 Prozent
Platz 33: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -2,48 Prozent
Platz 32: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -2,39 Prozent
Platz 31: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,32 Prozent
Platz 30: Continental
Continental: -1,40 Prozent
Platz 29: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,38 Prozent
Platz 28: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -1,33 Prozent
Platz 27: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -1,31 Prozent
Platz 26: Porsche
Porsche: -1,27 Prozent
Platz 25: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -0,60 Prozent
Platz 24: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -0,39 Prozent
Platz 23: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,35 Prozent
Platz 22: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -0,31 Prozent
Platz 21: Bayer
Bayer: -0,30 Prozent
Platz 20: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 19: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,08 Prozent
Platz 18: BASF
BASF: 0,11 Prozent
Platz 17: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 0,33 Prozent
Platz 16: Infineon
Infineon: 0,57 Prozent
Platz 15: adidas
adidas: 0,74 Prozent
Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 13: Allianz
Allianz: 0,88 Prozent
Platz 12: Siemens
Siemens: 1,13 Prozent
Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,21 Prozent
Platz 10: Zalando
Zalando: 1,98 Prozent
Platz 9: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 2,08 Prozent
Platz 8: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 2,21 Prozent
Platz 7: EON SE
EON SE: 2,31 Prozent
Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 2,39 Prozent
Platz 5: RWE
RWE: 2,60 Prozent
Platz 4: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 5,11 Prozent
Platz 3: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 5,64 Prozent
Platz 2: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 6,37 Prozent
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 8,71 Prozent
