DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 37: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

12.09.25 18:02 Uhr
DAX-Performance KW 37: Wer punktete, wer verlor? Die Tops und Flops der Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.698,2 PKT -5,5 PKT -0,02%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 37 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 37/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.09.2025 und dem 12.09.2025. Stand ist der 12.09.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: BMW

BMW: -5,22 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 39: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -5,18 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,73 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: SAP SE

SAP SE: -3,22 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 35: Merck

Merck: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 34: Symrise

Symrise: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 33: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 31: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Continental

Continental: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 28: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 27: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 26: Porsche

Porsche: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 25: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 24: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 23: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 22: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bayer

Bayer: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: BASF

BASF: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 17: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 16: Infineon

Infineon: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 15: adidas

adidas: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Allianz

Allianz: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 12: Siemens

Siemens: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 10: Zalando

Zalando: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 9: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 7: EON SE

EON SE: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: RWE

RWE: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 4: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 5,64 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 6,37 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 8,71 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

