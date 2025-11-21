DAX23.092 -0,8%Est505.515 -1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,61 -4,3%Nas22.229 +0,7%Bitcoin73.727 -1,9%Euro1,1507 -0,2%Öl62,26 -1,5%Gold4.085 +0,2%
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht bei über 23.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- Portfolio von NVIDIA -- Bitcoin & Co. tiefrot -- D-Wave, SAP, Novo Nordisk, Siemens Energy, DroneShield, Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT im Fokus
DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 47: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

21.11.25 18:06 Uhr
DAX KW 47: Wer punktete, wer patzte? Die Tops und Flops der Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.091,9 PKT -187,0 PKT -0,80%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 47 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 47/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 14.11.2025 und dem 21.11.2025. Stand ist der 21.11.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -12,02 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Infineon

Infineon: -10,20 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 38: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -8,78 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 37: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -7,80 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: adidas

adidas: -6,22 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -5,07 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Siemens

Siemens: -4,86 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -4,79 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Merck

Merck: -4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 31: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -4,38 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 30: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: BMW

BMW: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 27: RWE

RWE: -3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 26: Zalando

Zalando: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 25: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -2,90 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 23: Bayer

Bayer: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 21: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: GEA

GEA: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 19: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 17: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Continental

Continental: -1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 15: Symrise

Symrise: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 14: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -1,70 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 13: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 12: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Allianz

Allianz: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 9: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 8: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 7: BASF

BASF: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 6: Scout24

Scout24: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 5: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 4: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: EON SE

EON SE: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 2: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 5,80 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 6,21 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

