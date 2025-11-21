DAX in KW 47: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 47/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 14.11.2025 und dem 21.11.2025. Stand ist der 21.11.2025.
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -12,02 Prozent
Platz 39: Infineon
Infineon: -10,20 Prozent
Platz 38: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -8,78 Prozent
Platz 37: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -7,80 Prozent
Platz 36: adidas
adidas: -6,22 Prozent
Platz 35: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -5,07 Prozent
Platz 34: Siemens
Siemens: -4,86 Prozent
Platz 33: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -4,79 Prozent
Platz 32: Merck
Merck: -4,47 Prozent
Platz 31: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -4,38 Prozent
Platz 30: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -4,26 Prozent
Platz 29: BMW
BMW: -4,12 Prozent
Platz 28: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -3,65 Prozent
Platz 27: RWE
RWE: -3,61 Prozent
Platz 26: Zalando
Zalando: -3,49 Prozent
Platz 25: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -3,01 Prozent
Platz 24: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -2,90 Prozent
Platz 23: Bayer
Bayer: -2,89 Prozent
Platz 22: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,89 Prozent
Platz 21: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,63 Prozent
Platz 20: GEA
GEA: -2,38 Prozent
Platz 19: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -2,26 Prozent
Platz 18: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,21 Prozent
Platz 17: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -1,89 Prozent
Platz 16: Continental
Continental: -1,78 Prozent
Platz 15: Symrise
Symrise: -1,75 Prozent
Platz 14: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -1,70 Prozent
Platz 13: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -1,43 Prozent
Platz 12: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -1,39 Prozent
Platz 11: Allianz
Allianz: -1,22 Prozent
Platz 10: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -0,73 Prozent
Platz 9: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,22 Prozent
Platz 8: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 0,58 Prozent
Platz 7: BASF
BASF: 0,74 Prozent
Platz 6: Scout24
Scout24: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 5: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 1,05 Prozent
Platz 4: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,40 Prozent
Platz 3: EON SE
EON SE: 1,64 Prozent
Platz 2: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 5,80 Prozent
Platz 1: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 6,21 Prozent
