DAX24.005 -0,2%Est505.659 -0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto13,85 -3,5%Nas23.500 +0,7%Bitcoin89.097 -1,4%Euro1,1533 +0,3%Öl64,01 +0,7%Gold4.012 +0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F DroneShield A2DMAA BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Telekom 555750 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Palantir A2QA4J Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 RENK RENK73 Lufthansa 823212 BASF BASF11 EVOTEC 566480
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
24.000er-Marke im Blick: DAX wenig bewegt -- Rheinmetall mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung -- D-Wave, Moderna, NVIDIA, Commerzbank, Zalando, Continental, Robinhood, Arm, Lucid, AMC im Fokus
Top News
FTSE 100-Wert Barratt Developments-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Barratt Developments Anlegern eine Freude FTSE 100-Wert Barratt Developments-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Barratt Developments Anlegern eine Freude
Suchst Du einen Online Broker, der mehr bietet? Clever und flexibel traden mit finanzen.net ZERO Suchst Du einen Online Broker, der mehr bietet? Clever und flexibel traden mit finanzen.net ZERO
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
WisdomTree Europe Defence UCITS ETF. Der weltweit erste ETF, der sich der europäischen Verteidigungsindustrie widmet. Entdecken Sie EUDF

DOKUMENTATION/Erklärung der Bank of England zur Ratssitzung

06.11.25 13:05 Uhr

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss den von der Bank of England (BoE) veröffentlichten Text zur Ratssitzung vom 6. November 2025 im Wortlaut.

Wer­bung

At its meeting ending on 5 November 2025, the Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 5-4 to maintain Bank Rate at 4%. Four members voted to reduce Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 3.75%.

CPI inflation is judged to have peaked. Progress on underlying disinflation continues, supported by the still restrictive stance of monetary policy. This is reflected in an easing of pay growth and services price inflation. Underlying disinflation is being underpinned by subdued economic growth and building slack in the labour market.

Monetary policy is being set to balance the risks around meeting the 2% inflation target sustainably. The risk from greater inflation persistence has become less pronounced recently, and the risk to medium-term inflation from weaker demand more apparent, such that overall the risks are now more balanced. But more evidence is needed on both.

Wer­bung

The restrictiveness of monetary policy has fallen as Bank Rate has been reduced. The extent of further reductions will therefore depend on the evolution of the outlook for inflation. If progress on disinflation continues, Bank Rate is likely to continue on a gradual downward path.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2025 07:05 ET (12:05 GMT)