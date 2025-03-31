DAX22.163 -1,3%ESt505.248 -1,6%Top 10 Crypto11,78 -1,9%Dow42.002 +1,0%Nas17.299 -0,1%Bitcoin76.580 +0,4%Euro1,0825 ±0,0%Öl75,00 +0,4%Gold3.145 +0,7%
Performance der Tech-Werte

1. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab

01.04.25 03:21 Uhr
Die stärksten und schwächsten TecDAX-Performer des ersten Quartals 2025 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.588,2 PKT -63,4 PKT -1,74%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte des ersten Quartals 2025

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in Q1 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2024 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Formycon

Formycon: -56,87 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -33,41 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 28: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -29,80 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 27: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -26,05 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 26: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -17,17 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 25: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -14,93 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 24: Siltronic

Siltronic: -14,41 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -14,41 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 22: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -6,95 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 21: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 20: Infineon

Infineon: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,11 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,43 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 16: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 3,86 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 15: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 9,46 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bechtle

Bechtle: 9,97 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 13: Kontron

Kontron: 13,77 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 12: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 14,10 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 11: IONOS

IONOS: 16,93 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 18,45 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: 1&1

1&1: 20,48 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 8: United Internet

United Internet: 21,19 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 24,83 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 6: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 25,21 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nordex

Nordex: 26,26 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 4: PNE

PNE: 27,62 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 3: freenet

freenet: 27,96 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 33,13 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 78,99 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

