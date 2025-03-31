1. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in Q1 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2024 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.
Platz 30: Formycon
Formycon: -56,87 Prozent
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -33,41 Prozent
Platz 28: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -29,80 Prozent
Platz 27: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -26,05 Prozent
Platz 26: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -17,17 Prozent
Platz 25: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -14,93 Prozent
Platz 24: Siltronic
Siltronic: -14,41 Prozent
Platz 23: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -14,41 Prozent
Platz 22: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -6,95 Prozent
Platz 21: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -3,44 Prozent
Platz 20: Infineon
Infineon: -3,20 Prozent
Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,11 Prozent
Platz 18: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,74 Prozent
Platz 17: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,43 Prozent
Platz 16: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 3,86 Prozent
Platz 15: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 9,46 Prozent
Platz 14: Bechtle
Bechtle: 9,97 Prozent
Platz 13: Kontron
Kontron: 13,77 Prozent
Platz 12: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 14,10 Prozent
Platz 11: IONOS
IONOS: 16,93 Prozent
Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 18,45 Prozent
Platz 9: 1&1
1&1: 20,48 Prozent
Platz 8: United Internet
United Internet: 21,19 Prozent
Platz 7: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 24,83 Prozent
Platz 6: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 25,21 Prozent
Platz 5: Nordex
Nordex: 26,26 Prozent
Platz 4: PNE
PNE: 27,62 Prozent
Platz 3: freenet
freenet: 27,96 Prozent
Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 33,13 Prozent
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 78,99 Prozent
