DAX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow tiefer -- Finanzinvestor Cinven will SYNLAB vollständig erwerben -- Commerzbank vor Dividendenerhöhung -- VW, thyssenkrupp, Allianz, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
September 2023: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
September 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Performance der Tech-Werte

3. Quartal 2023: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab

30.09.23 02:01 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.019,8 PKT 29,1 PKT 0,97%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte des dritten Quartals 2023

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in Q3 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -45,08 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 29: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -34,23 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 28: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -23,66 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 27: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -17,75 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 26: Infineon

Infineon: -17,02 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 25: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -16,74 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 24: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -16,38 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 23: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -15,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 22: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -14,04 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 21: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -8,94 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 20: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -8,30 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -7,44 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: PNE

PNE: -7,20 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 17: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -7,11 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 16: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -6,98 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -5,54 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -5,14 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 13: freenet

freenet: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 12: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Kontron

Kontron: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 9: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 7: Nordex

Nordex: 4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 6: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 8,50 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 9,84 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 12,00 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 3: Siltronic

Siltronic: 15,64 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bechtle

Bechtle: 21,81 Prozent

Platz 1: United Internet

United Internet: 57,05 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

