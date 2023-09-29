3. Quartal 2023: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in Q3 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -45,08 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 29: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -34,23 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 28: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -23,66 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 27: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -17,75 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 26: Infineon
Infineon: -17,02 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 25: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -16,74 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 24: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -16,38 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 23: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -15,68 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 22: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -14,04 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 21: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -8,94 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 20: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -8,30 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -7,44 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: PNE
PNE: -7,20 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 17: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -7,11 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 16: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -6,98 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -5,54 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -5,14 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 13: freenet
freenet: -3,48 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 12: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,85 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Kontron
Kontron: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 9: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 3,42 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 7: Nordex
Nordex: 4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 6: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 8,50 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 9,84 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 12,00 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: Siltronic
Siltronic: 15,64 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bechtle
Bechtle: 21,81 Prozent
Platz 1: United Internet
United Internet: 57,05 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag