Heute im Fokus
Nach europäischen Inflationsdaten: Wall Street schließt uneins -- DAX letztlich fester -- Eurozonen-Inflationsrate höher als erwartet -- UBS verzeichnet Rekordgewinn -- BVB, Shopify, Palantir im Fokus
Top News
Dokumente geleakt: Tesla produziert in Grünheide weniger Autos als berichtet - Produktionszahlen geschönt?
Cardano: Wale zeigen sich kauffreudig
Performance der Tech-Werte

August 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

01.09.23 03:21 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im August.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.177,1 PKT 22,6 PKT 0,72%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im August 2023

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im August 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2023 und dem 31.08.2023. Stand ist der 31.08.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -28,44 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 29: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -19,37 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 28: Infineon

Infineon: -17,46 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 27: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -14,25 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 26: Nordex

Nordex: -14,11 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -12,94 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 24: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -12,44 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -9,72 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 22: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -9,61 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 21: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -7,96 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 20: Siltronic

Siltronic: -7,81 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik

Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik: -7,67 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 18: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,28 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 17: PNE

PNE: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 16: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 15: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 14: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,72 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 13: freenet

freenet: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 12: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 11: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Kontron

Kontron: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 7: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 5: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 4: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 5,27 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 3: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 10,81 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bechtle

Bechtle: 12,27 Prozent

Platz 1: United Internet

United Internet: 30,32 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

