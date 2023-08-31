August 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im August.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im August 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2023 und dem 31.08.2023. Stand ist der 31.08.2023.
Platz 30: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -28,44 Prozent
Platz 29: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -19,37 Prozent
Platz 28: Infineon
Infineon: -17,46 Prozent
Platz 27: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -14,25 Prozent
Platz 26: Nordex
Nordex: -14,11 Prozent
Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -12,94 Prozent
Platz 24: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -12,44 Prozent
Platz 23: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -9,72 Prozent
Platz 22: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -9,61 Prozent
Platz 21: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -7,96 Prozent
Platz 20: Siltronic
Siltronic: -7,81 Prozent
Platz 19: Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik
Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik: -7,67 Prozent
Platz 18: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,28 Prozent
Platz 17: PNE
PNE: -4,35 Prozent
Platz 16: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,77 Prozent
Platz 15: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -3,10 Prozent
Platz 14: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,72 Prozent
Platz 13: freenet
freenet: -1,87 Prozent
Platz 12: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -1,38 Prozent
Platz 11: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,08 Prozent
Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,50 Prozent
Platz 9: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,56 Prozent
Platz 8: Kontron
Kontron: 1,57 Prozent
Platz 7: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 1,58 Prozent
Platz 6: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 2,29 Prozent
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,55 Prozent
Platz 4: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 5,27 Prozent
Platz 3: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 10,81 Prozent
Platz 2: Bechtle
Bechtle: 12,27 Prozent
Platz 1: United Internet
United Internet: 30,32 Prozent
