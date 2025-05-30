DAX23.997 +0,3%ESt505.367 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,19 -0,4%Dow42.270 +0,1%Nas19.114 -0,3%Bitcoin92.234 +0,6%Euro1,1349 ±0,0%Öl63,90 -0,4%Gold3.292 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

Mai 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

01.06.25 01:19 Uhr
MDAX-Performance im Mai 2025: Top- und Flop-Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Mai deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.594,4 PKT -103,2 PKT -0,34%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Mai 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Mai 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2025 und dem 30.05.2025. Stand ist der 30.05.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -23,83 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: freenet

freenet: -20,63 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 48: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -14,35 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -12,74 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 46: RTL

RTL: -6,25 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 45: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,32 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 43: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -5,16 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 42: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 41: Evonik

Evonik: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 40: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 39: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 37: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 36: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 35: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 34: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 33: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 32: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 31: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 30: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 29: GEA

GEA: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 28: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 27: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 26: LANXESS

LANXESS: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 25: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 4,06 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 24: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 4,49 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 23: K+S

K+S: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 22: Fraport

Fraport: 4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 21: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 5,16 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 20: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 5,89 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 6,65 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 18: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 6,71 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 7,16 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: TRATON

TRATON: 7,68 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 15: KRONES

KRONES: 7,94 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 14: Nordex

Nordex: 8,37 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 13: TUI

TUI: 9,07 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 9,89 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 11: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 10,96 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 10: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 11,18 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 11,56 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 11,57 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 7: AUTO1

AUTO1: 12,06 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Talanx

Talanx: 13,28 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 5: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 14,21 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 4: Scout24

Scout24: 14,52 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 3: United Internet

United Internet: 15,33 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 34,90 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: RENK

RENK: 48,22 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

