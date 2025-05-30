Mai 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Mai deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Mai 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2025 und dem 30.05.2025. Stand ist der 30.05.2025.
Platz 50: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -23,83 Prozent
Platz 49: freenet
freenet: -20,63 Prozent
Platz 48: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -14,35 Prozent
Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -12,74 Prozent
Platz 46: RTL
RTL: -6,25 Prozent
Platz 45: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,32 Prozent
Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -5,23 Prozent
Platz 43: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -5,16 Prozent
Platz 42: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -3,85 Prozent
Platz 41: Evonik
Evonik: -3,49 Prozent
Platz 40: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,86 Prozent
Platz 39: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,41 Prozent
Platz 38: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,65 Prozent
Platz 37: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,36 Prozent
Platz 36: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 35: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,91 Prozent
Platz 34: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,98 Prozent
Platz 33: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 1,02 Prozent
Platz 32: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,06 Prozent
Platz 31: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,46 Prozent
Platz 30: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,62 Prozent
Platz 29: GEA
GEA: 2,79 Prozent
Platz 28: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,79 Prozent
Platz 27: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 2,92 Prozent
Platz 26: LANXESS
LANXESS: 3,59 Prozent
Platz 25: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 4,06 Prozent
Platz 24: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 4,49 Prozent
Platz 23: K+S
K+S: 4,57 Prozent
Platz 22: Fraport
Fraport: 4,89 Prozent
Platz 21: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 5,16 Prozent
Platz 20: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 5,89 Prozent
Platz 19: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 6,65 Prozent
Platz 18: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 6,71 Prozent
Platz 17: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 7,16 Prozent
Platz 16: TRATON
TRATON: 7,68 Prozent
Platz 15: KRONES
KRONES: 7,94 Prozent
Platz 14: Nordex
Nordex: 8,37 Prozent
Platz 13: TUI
TUI: 9,07 Prozent
Platz 12: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 9,89 Prozent
Platz 11: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 10,96 Prozent
Platz 10: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 11,18 Prozent
Platz 9: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 11,56 Prozent
Platz 8: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 11,57 Prozent
Platz 7: AUTO1
AUTO1: 12,06 Prozent
Platz 6: Talanx
Talanx: 13,28 Prozent
Platz 5: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 14,21 Prozent
Platz 4: Scout24
Scout24: 14,52 Prozent
Platz 3: United Internet
United Internet: 15,33 Prozent
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 34,90 Prozent
Platz 1: RENK
RENK: 48,22 Prozent
