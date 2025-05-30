DAX23.997 +0,3%ESt505.367 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,19 -0,4%Dow42.270 +0,1%Nas19.114 -0,3%Bitcoin92.079 -0,2%Euro1,1349 ±0,0%Öl63,90 -0,4%Gold3.292 ±0,0%
US-Börsen schließen uneins -- DAX geht knapp unter 24.000er-Marke ins Wochenende -- VW in Gesprächen mit US-Regierung über Zölle -- Marvell Technology, D-Wave, Rheinmetall, Bitcoin im Fokus
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 22
Kryptokurse am Samstagnachmittag
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 22

01.06.25 02:14 Uhr
Gold, Öl & Co.: Das war die Entwicklung der Rohstoffmärkte in KW 22 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 22

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 25.05.2025 und dem 30.05.2025. Stand ist der 30.05.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -4,99 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 30: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -3,35 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Maispreis

Maispreis: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 8: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 6,76 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

