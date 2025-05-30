Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 22
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 25.05.2025 und dem 30.05.2025. Stand ist der 30.05.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -4,99 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 30: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Maispreis
Maispreis: -3,26 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -2,97 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -2,92 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,66 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -1,70 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 19: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -1,41 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 8: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Reispreis
Reispreis: 2,20 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 3,90 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 4,40 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 6,76 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com