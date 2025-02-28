Februar 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Februar.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Februar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.01.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Formycon
Formycon: -51,46 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -17,95 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -13,84 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -13,55 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 26: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -7,52 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 25: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -6,54 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 24: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -4,34 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 23: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,21 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 22: IONOS
IONOS: -1,04 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: SAP SE
SAP SE: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 16: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 14: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 3,25 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,38 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 11: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,00 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: 6,58 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 9: Infineon
Infineon: 6,84 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 8: Kontron
Kontron: 8,70 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 7: PNE
PNE: 8,76 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 6: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 9,68 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 5: United Internet
United Internet: 11,72 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: 1&1
1&1: 12,37 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 3: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 12,93 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 20,81 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 41,19 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
