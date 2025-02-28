DAX22.551 ±0,0%ESt505.464 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto12,38 +0,5%Dow43.841 +1,4%Nas18.847 +1,6%Bitcoin80.949 -0,5%Euro1,0385 ±0,0%Öl73,16 -1,0%Gold2.859 ±0,0%
Performance der Tech-Werte

Februar 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

01.03.25 02:44 Uhr
TecDAX im Februar 2025: Ein Blick auf die Tops und Flops der Aktien | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Februar.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.777,1 PKT -26,0 PKT -0,68%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im Februar 2025

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Februar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.01.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Formycon

Formycon: -51,46 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -17,95 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -13,84 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -13,55 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 26: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -7,52 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 25: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -6,54 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 24: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -4,34 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 23: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 22: IONOS

IONOS: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: SAP SE

SAP SE: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 16: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 14: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 11: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: 6,58 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: Infineon

Infineon: 6,84 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 8: Kontron

Kontron: 8,70 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 7: PNE

PNE: 8,76 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 6: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 9,68 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 5: United Internet

United Internet: 11,72 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: 1&1

1&1: 12,37 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 3: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 12,93 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 20,81 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 41,19 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

