März 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im März.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im März 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.02.2024 und dem 28.03.2024. Stand ist der 28.03.2024.
Platz 30: Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik
Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik: -11,48 Prozent
Platz 29: United Internet
United Internet: -6,88 Prozent
Platz 28: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,38 Prozent
Platz 27: Siltronic
Siltronic: -4,86 Prozent
Platz 26: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: -4,82 Prozent
Platz 25: Infineon
Infineon: -4,77 Prozent
Platz 24: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,60 Prozent
Platz 23: Kontron
Kontron: -4,13 Prozent
Platz 22: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -4,04 Prozent
Platz 21: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -3,10 Prozent
Platz 20: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,86 Prozent
Platz 19: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -2,82 Prozent
Platz 18: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,44 Prozent
Platz 17: PNE
PNE: -0,30 Prozent
Platz 16: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0 Prozent
Platz 15: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent
Platz 14: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 1,25 Prozent
Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,80 Prozent
Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,34 Prozent
Platz 10: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,77 Prozent
Platz 9: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 3,38 Prozent
Platz 8: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,01 Prozent
Platz 7: SAP SE
SAP SE: 4,38 Prozent
Platz 6: freenet
freenet: 4,57 Prozent
Platz 5: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 5,37 Prozent
Platz 4: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 6,09 Prozent
Platz 3: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 14,64 Prozent
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 15,53 Prozent
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 28,90 Prozent
