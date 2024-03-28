DAX18.492 +0,1%ESt505.083 ±0,0%MSCIW3.438 ±0,0%Dow39.807 +0,1%Nas16.379 -0,1%Bitcoin64.769 +0,1%Euro1,0793 ±0,0%Öl87,50 +1,3%Gold2.233 ±0,0%
Performance der Tech-Werte

März 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

30.03.24 03:11 Uhr
Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Entwicklung der TecDAX-Aktien im März 2024 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im März.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.454,4 PKT -3,0 PKT -0,09%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im März 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im März 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.02.2024 und dem 28.03.2024. Stand ist der 28.03.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik

Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik: -11,48 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 29: United Internet

United Internet: -6,88 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,38 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Siltronic

Siltronic: -4,86 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SÜSS MicroTec SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: -4,82 Prozent

Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG

Platz 25: Infineon

Infineon: -4,77 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 24: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 23: Kontron

Kontron: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 22: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 21: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 20: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 19: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 18: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 17: PNE

PNE: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 16: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 14: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,77 Prozent

Platz 9: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 8: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 7: SAP SE

SAP SE: 4,38 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 6: freenet

freenet: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 5: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 5,37 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 6,09 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 3: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 14,64 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 15,53 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 28,90 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

