KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 12/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.03.2024 und dem 22.03.2024. Stand ist der 22.03.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -11,65 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 49: Fraport
Fraport: -7,81 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 48: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -6,20 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 47: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -4,92 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 46: United Internet
United Internet: -4,85 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,79 Prozent
Platz 44: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,62 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -3,07 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 42: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -2,93 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 40: Scout24
Scout24: -1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 39: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -0,33 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 38: freenet
freenet: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 37: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 36: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 35: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 34: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 33: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,85 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 31: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 30: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Talanx
Talanx: 1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 28: RTL
RTL: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 27: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 26: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,27 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 25: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 2,54 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 24: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,56 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 23: LANXESS
LANXESS: 2,59 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 22: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 2,79 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: KRONES
KRONES: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 20: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 19: GEA
GEA: 3,42 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 18: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 17: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,52 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 16: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 3,55 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: K+S
K+S: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 14: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 4,27 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 13: Siltronic
Siltronic: 4,96 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Evonik
Evonik: 5,25 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 5,43 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 10: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 5,97 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 9: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 7,15 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 8: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 7,36 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 7: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 7,64 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 6: Nordex
Nordex: 7,68 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 7,96 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 8,48 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 3: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 11,24 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 2: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 11,61 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 1: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 12,12 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com