Performance

KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

24.03.24 02:14 Uhr
Sturm und Stille auf dem MDAX-Parkett: Wem winkt der Erfolg, wer stolpert? | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.622,8 PKT 149,8 PKT 0,57%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 12 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 12/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.03.2024 und dem 22.03.2024. Stand ist der 22.03.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -11,65 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: Fraport

Fraport: -7,81 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 48: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -6,20 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 47: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -4,92 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 46: United Internet

United Internet: -4,85 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,79 Prozent

Platz 44: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 42: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 40: Scout24

Scout24: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 39: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 38: freenet

freenet: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 37: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 36: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 35: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 34: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 33: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 31: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 30: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Talanx

Talanx: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 28: RTL

RTL: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 27: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 26: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 25: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 24: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 23: LANXESS

LANXESS: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 22: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: KRONES

KRONES: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 20: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 19: GEA

GEA: 3,42 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 18: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 17: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 16: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: K+S

K+S: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 14: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 4,27 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 13: Siltronic

Siltronic: 4,96 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Evonik

Evonik: 5,25 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 5,43 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 10: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 5,97 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 9: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 7,15 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 8: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 7,36 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 7: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,64 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 6: Nordex

Nordex: 7,68 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 7,96 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 8,48 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 11,24 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 2: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 11,61 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 1: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 12,12 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

