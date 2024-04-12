KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 15/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.04.2024 und dem 12.04.2024. Stand ist der 12.04.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Fraport
Fraport: -7,33 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 49: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -7,04 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,98 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 47: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -6,48 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 46: LANXESS
LANXESS: -5,31 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 45: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,59 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 44: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 43: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -4,14 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 42: K+S
K+S: -3,93 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 40: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Scout24
Scout24: -3,68 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 38: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -3,43 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 37: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -3,23 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 36: Talanx
Talanx: -3,07 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 35: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 34: Bechtle
Bechtle: -2,00 Prozent
Platz 33: GEA
GEA: -1,97 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 32: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 31: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -1,72 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 30: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 29: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 28: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 27: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: United Internet
United Internet: -1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 24: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 23: RTL
RTL: -0,64 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 22: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 19: Evonik
Evonik: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 17: KRONES
KRONES: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 16: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,33 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 15: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,36 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 14: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 13: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: freenet
freenet: 1,07 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 11: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 10: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 9: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,02 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 8: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,25 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 7: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 6: Siltronic
Siltronic: 3,95 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 4,53 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 4: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 5,77 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 6,41 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 7,02 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Aurubis
Aurubis: 9,27 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
