AMD- und Intel-Aktien tiefer: Chinesische Telekomkonzerne sollen keine US-Chips mehr verwenden. Citigroup mit weniger Gewinn. Deutsche Inflation sinkt. Rheinmetall-, RENK-, Lockheed & Co.: Rally bei Rüstungswerten geht weiter. Fraport: Streiks bremsen Wachstum am Flughafen Frankfurt. Frankreich erhöht Beteiligung an EssilorLuxottica.