DAX17.930 -0,1%ESt504.955 -0,2%MSCIW3.351 -1,2%Dow37.983 -1,2%Nas16.175 -1,6%Bitcoin59.988 -0,4%Euro1,0644 -0,8%Öl90,15 -0,1%Gold2.344 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Varta A0TGJ5 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 RENK RENK73 Deutsche Telekom 555750 NEL ASA A0B733 TUI TUAG50 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Berichtssaison startet: DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende - unter 18.000 Punkten -- Wall Street knickt ein -- JPMorgan verdient mehr -- Varta, Fisker, Goldpreis, Siltronic, E.ON, Apple, NVIDIA im Fokus
Top News
KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Setzt sich die Börsenrally fort? "Ab jetzt zählen die Unternehmenszahlen - nicht die Fed"
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

14.04.24 03:03 Uhr
MDAX-Märchen der Woche: Erfolgsgeschichten und Börsen-Dramen | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.576,8 PKT -126,4 PKT -0,47%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 15 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 15/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.04.2024 und dem 12.04.2024. Stand ist der 12.04.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Fraport

Fraport: -7,33 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 49: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -7,04 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,98 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 47: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -6,48 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 46: LANXESS

LANXESS: -5,31 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 45: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,59 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 44: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 43: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 42: K+S

K+S: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 40: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Scout24

Scout24: -3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 38: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 37: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 36: Talanx

Talanx: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 35: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 34: Bechtle

Bechtle: -2,00 Prozent

Platz 33: GEA

GEA: -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 32: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 31: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 30: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 29: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 28: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 27: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: United Internet

United Internet: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 24: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 23: RTL

RTL: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 22: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 19: Evonik

Evonik: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 17: KRONES

KRONES: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 16: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 15: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 14: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 13: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: freenet

freenet: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 11: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 10: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 9: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,02 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 8: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 7: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 6: Siltronic

Siltronic: 3,95 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 4,53 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 4: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 5,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 6,41 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 7,02 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Aurubis

Aurubis: 9,27 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:03KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
13.04.24Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
13.04.24Lufthansa reaches pay deal with cabin crew after strikes
12.04.24Börse Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer
12.04.24Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX in Grün
12.04.24Zoff im Vorstand von Thyssenkrupp
12.04.24Am Flughafen Frankfurt: Lufthansa baut Super Star und Ju-52 ein Museum - und spart dabei
12.04.24Lufthansa streicht Iran-Flüge aus Sicherheitsbedenken bis Donnerstag