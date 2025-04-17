DAX21.206 -0,5%ESt504.935 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto11,33 +4,4%Dow39.142 -1,3%Nas16.286 -0,1%Bitcoin74.229 ±-0,0%Euro1,1391 ±0,0%Öl67,85 +2,7%Gold3.328 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 16: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

19.04.25 01:12 Uhr
KW 16 im MDAX: Die besten und schwächsten Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.148,4 PKT -70,9 PKT -0,26%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 16 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 16/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.04.2025 und dem 17.04.2025. Stand ist der 17.04.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 49: K+S

K+S: -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 48: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 47: TRATON

TRATON: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 46: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 44: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 43: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 1,91 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 42: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 41: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,09 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 40: GEA

GEA: 3,32 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 39: TUI

TUI: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: RTL

RTL: 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 4,12 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 35: Scout24

Scout24: 4,22 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 34: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: freenet

freenet: 4,40 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 32: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,46 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 31: KRONES

KRONES: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 30: Fraport

Fraport: 4,68 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 29: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,71 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 28: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 4,82 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 27: Evonik

Evonik: 4,87 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 5,04 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 24: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 23: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 5,20 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,20 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 21: LANXESS

LANXESS: 5,48 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 20: United Internet

United Internet: 5,57 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 5,73 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 18: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 5,81 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 17: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 6,20 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 16: Nordex

Nordex: 6,25 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 15: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 6,75 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 7,21 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 13: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 7,25 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 12: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 7,53 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 7,68 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 7,71 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 9: Talanx

Talanx: 7,82 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 8: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 8,41 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 7: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 8,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 9,22 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: RENK

RENK: 10,20 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 4: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 11,10 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 3: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 11,92 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 2: AUTO1

AUTO1: 15,75 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 19,46 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

