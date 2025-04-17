KW 16: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 16/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.04.2025 und dem 17.04.2025. Stand ist der 17.04.2025.
Platz 50: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,26 Prozent
Platz 49: K+S
K+S: -0,95 Prozent
Platz 48: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 47: TRATON
TRATON: 1,39 Prozent
Platz 46: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,47 Prozent
Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,67 Prozent
Platz 44: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 1,71 Prozent
Platz 43: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 1,91 Prozent
Platz 42: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,33 Prozent
Platz 41: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,09 Prozent
Platz 40: GEA
GEA: 3,32 Prozent
Platz 39: TUI
TUI: 3,57 Prozent
Platz 38: RTL
RTL: 4,02 Prozent
Platz 37: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 4,03 Prozent
Platz 36: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 4,12 Prozent
Platz 35: Scout24
Scout24: 4,22 Prozent
Platz 34: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 4,24 Prozent
Platz 33: freenet
freenet: 4,40 Prozent
Platz 32: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,46 Prozent
Platz 31: KRONES
KRONES: 4,58 Prozent
Platz 30: Fraport
Fraport: 4,68 Prozent
Platz 29: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,71 Prozent
Platz 28: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 4,82 Prozent
Platz 27: Evonik
Evonik: 4,87 Prozent
Platz 26: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 5,02 Prozent
Platz 25: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 5,04 Prozent
Platz 24: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 5,05 Prozent
Platz 23: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 5,20 Prozent
Platz 22: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,20 Prozent
Platz 21: LANXESS
LANXESS: 5,48 Prozent
Platz 20: United Internet
United Internet: 5,57 Prozent
Platz 19: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 5,73 Prozent
Platz 18: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 5,81 Prozent
Platz 17: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 6,20 Prozent
Platz 16: Nordex
Nordex: 6,25 Prozent
Platz 15: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 6,75 Prozent
Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 7,21 Prozent
Platz 13: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 7,25 Prozent
Platz 12: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 7,53 Prozent
Platz 11: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 7,68 Prozent
Platz 10: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 7,71 Prozent
Platz 9: Talanx
Talanx: 7,82 Prozent
Platz 8: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 8,41 Prozent
Platz 7: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 8,63 Prozent
Platz 6: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 9,22 Prozent
Platz 5: RENK
RENK: 10,20 Prozent
Platz 4: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 11,10 Prozent
Platz 3: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 11,92 Prozent
Platz 2: AUTO1
AUTO1: 15,75 Prozent
Platz 1: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 19,46 Prozent
