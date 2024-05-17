DAX18.704 -0,2%ESt505.064 -0,2%MSCIW3.473 +0,1%Dow40.004 +0,3%Nas16.686 -0,1%Bitcoin61.507 ±-0,0%Euro1,0870 ±0,0%Öl84,00 +0,7%Gold2.415 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Chubb A0Q636 NVIDIA 918422 GameStop A0HGDX Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric A403N5
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow Jones schließt erstmals über 40.000 Punkten -- DAX geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Meme-Hype bringt Turbulenzen für Faraday Future-Aktie -- GameStop, Reddit, Chubb, Tesla, Bitcoin im Fokus
Top News
Konkurrenzkampf zwischen NVIDIA, Amazon, Google & Co.: KI-Entwickler leiden unter Arbeitsbedingungen
Optimismus für Ethereum? - Bestände von ETH-Walen wachsen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 20: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

19.05.24 02:43 Uhr
MDAX-Märchen der Woche: Erfolgsgeschichten und Börsen-Dramen | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.441,2 PKT -67,2 PKT -0,24%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 20 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 20/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.05.2024 und dem 17.05.2024. Stand ist der 17.05.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -11,48 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 49: KRONES

KRONES: -3,67 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 48: K+S

K+S: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 47: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -3,27 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: LANXESS

LANXESS: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 45: GEA

GEA: -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 44: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 43: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 42: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 41: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 39: Evonik

Evonik: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 38: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 37: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 36: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 35: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Nordex

Nordex: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 33: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 32: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 31: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: freenet

freenet: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 29: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,96 Prozent

Platz 26: Scout24

Scout24: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 25: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 24: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,24 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 23: RTL

RTL: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: United Internet

United Internet: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 20: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 19: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 18: Talanx

Talanx: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 17: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 16: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 15: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 14: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 13: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 12: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 10: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 5,13 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 9: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 5,71 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 8: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 5,74 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 6,13 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 6: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 7,51 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 5: Befesa

Befesa: 9,38 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 4: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 10,07 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 3: Aurubis

Aurubis: 10,38 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 2: Fraport

Fraport: 11,79 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 26,11 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:43KW 20: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
18.05.24Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
18.05.24Jetzt droht bei Thyssenkrupp die Eskalation
18.05.24„Monatelange Unruhe“, droht die IG Metall Thyssenkrupp
17.05.24Bitcoin Breakout: 2 Top Ranked Stocks for the Next Leg Higher
17.05.24MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX zeigt sich letztendlich leichter
17.05.24Austrian zieht Zügel an: Wie Lufthansa und Swiss es mit Handgepäck-Kontrollen halten
17.05.24Delivery Hero, Thyssenkrupp, WeFox, Google, Zalando - das war Freitag, der 17.05.2024