KW 20: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 20/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.05.2024 und dem 17.05.2024. Stand ist der 17.05.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -11,48 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 49: KRONES
KRONES: -3,67 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 48: K+S
K+S: -3,54 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 47: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -3,27 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: LANXESS
LANXESS: -2,82 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 45: GEA
GEA: -2,35 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 44: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 43: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 42: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,35 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 41: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 39: Evonik
Evonik: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 38: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -0,77 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 37: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 36: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 35: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Nordex
Nordex: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 33: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 32: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 31: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: freenet
freenet: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 29: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,96 Prozent
Platz 26: Scout24
Scout24: 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 25: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 24: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,24 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 23: RTL
RTL: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: United Internet
United Internet: 1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 20: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 2,28 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 19: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 18: Talanx
Talanx: 2,72 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 17: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,77 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 16: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 15: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 3,01 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 14: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 13: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 3,51 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 12: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 3,82 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 5,05 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 10: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 5,13 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 9: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 5,71 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 8: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 5,74 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 6,13 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 6: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 7,51 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 5: Befesa
Befesa: 9,38 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 4: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 10,07 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 3: Aurubis
Aurubis: 10,38 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 2: Fraport
Fraport: 11,79 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 26,11 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
