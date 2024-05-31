DAX18.498 ±0,0%ESt504.984 ±0,0%MSCIW3.445 +0,7%Dow38.686 +1,5%Nas16.735 ±-0,0%Bitcoin62.245 +0,1%Euro1,0851 +0,2%Öl81,63 -0,4%Gold2.328 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 22: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

01.06.24 02:14 Uhr
MDAX im Fokus: Die überraschenden Gewinner und schockierenden Verlierer der letzten Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.716,8 PKT -88,6 PKT -0,33%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 22 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 22/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.05.2024 und dem 31.05.2024. Stand ist der 31.05.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -10,47 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 49: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -8,99 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,34 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 47: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -6,53 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 46: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -6,37 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 45: Bechtle

Bechtle: -5,78 Prozent

Platz 44: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -5,22 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 43: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -4,21 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 42: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -4,05 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 41: Scout24

Scout24: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 40: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -3,64 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 39: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,46 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -3,22 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 37: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 36: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 35: Befesa

Befesa: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 34: LANXESS

LANXESS: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 33: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 32: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 31: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 30: KRONES

KRONES: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 29: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,78 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 26: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 25: United Internet

United Internet: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 22: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 21: Evonik

Evonik: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 20: K+S

K+S: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 19: GEA

GEA: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 18: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 17: Nordex

Nordex: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Talanx

Talanx: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 15: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 14: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 13: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 12: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 11: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 10: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 9: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 8: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 7: freenet

freenet: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 6: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 5: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 4: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 3,86 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: RTL

RTL: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Fraport

Fraport: 5,04 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,72 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

