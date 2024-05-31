Heute im Fokus

Spanien bestraft Billig-Airlines wegen unzulässiger Praktiken. Inflation in Eurozone legt im Mai stärker als erwartet zu. EU-Kommission stimmt Telecom Italia-Festnetzverkauf an KKR zu. Volkswagens günstiges E-Auto kostet wohl doch über 25.000 Euro. Frasers Group sichert sich mehr Anteile an HUGO BOSS. Analyst sieht viele Risiken bei Jahreszielen von Carl Zeiss Meditec.