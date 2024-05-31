KW 22: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 22/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.05.2024 und dem 31.05.2024. Stand ist der 31.05.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -10,47 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 49: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -8,99 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,34 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 47: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -6,53 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 46: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -6,37 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 45: Bechtle
Bechtle: -5,78 Prozent
Platz 44: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -5,22 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 43: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -4,21 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 42: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -4,05 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 41: Scout24
Scout24: -4,02 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 40: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -3,64 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 39: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,46 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -3,22 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 37: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -2,70 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 36: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 35: Befesa
Befesa: -2,37 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 34: LANXESS
LANXESS: -2,32 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 33: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 32: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 31: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 30: KRONES
KRONES: -1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 29: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,78 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -1,77 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 26: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 25: United Internet
United Internet: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 22: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 21: Evonik
Evonik: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 20: K+S
K+S: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 19: GEA
GEA: 0,10 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 18: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 17: Nordex
Nordex: 0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Talanx
Talanx: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 15: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 14: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 13: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,82 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 12: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 11: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 10: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 9: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,08 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 8: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,29 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 7: freenet
freenet: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 6: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 3,66 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 5: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,74 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 4: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 3,86 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: RTL
RTL: 4,59 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Fraport
Fraport: 5,04 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,72 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
