Performance

KW 23: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

08.06.25 03:17 Uhr
MDAX-Performance KW 23: Top- und Flop-Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.875,1 PKT -260,5 PKT -0,84%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 23 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 23/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2025 und dem 06.06.2025. Stand ist der 06.06.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -24,55 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -12,41 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 48: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -9,80 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 47: TRATON

TRATON: -6,17 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 46: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -5,64 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: LANXESS

LANXESS: -5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 44: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 43: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -2,79 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 42: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,79 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 41: TUI

TUI: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: freenet

freenet: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 39: RTL

RTL: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 37: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 36: Scout24

Scout24: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 35: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 34: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 33: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 32: Evonik

Evonik: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 30: RENK

RENK: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 29: Nordex

Nordex: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Talanx

Talanx: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 27: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: K+S

K+S: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 25: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 24: GEA

GEA: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 23: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 22: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 21: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 20: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 19: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 17: KRONES

KRONES: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 16: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 14: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 13: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 12: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 4,36 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: United Internet

United Internet: 4,36 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Fraport

Fraport: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 9: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,99 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 7: Aurubis

Aurubis: 5,37 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,62 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 5: AUTO1

AUTO1: 6,36 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 7,72 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 8,12 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 2: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 8,76 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 9,59 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

