KW 23: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 23/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2025 und dem 06.06.2025. Stand ist der 06.06.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -24,55 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -12,41 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 48: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -9,80 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 47: TRATON
TRATON: -6,17 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 46: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -5,64 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: LANXESS
LANXESS: -5,23 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 44: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 43: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -2,79 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 42: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,79 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 41: TUI
TUI: -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: freenet
freenet: -1,86 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 39: RTL
RTL: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 37: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,72 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 36: Scout24
Scout24: -0,33 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 35: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,23 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 34: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 33: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 32: Evonik
Evonik: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 30: RENK
RENK: 0,28 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 29: Nordex
Nordex: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Talanx
Talanx: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 27: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: K+S
K+S: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 25: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 24: GEA
GEA: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 23: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,31 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 22: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 1,41 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 21: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 1,55 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 20: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 19: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,60 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 17: KRONES
KRONES: 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 16: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,83 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 3,14 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 14: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 13: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,75 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 12: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 4,36 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: United Internet
United Internet: 4,36 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Fraport
Fraport: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 9: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 4,82 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,99 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 7: Aurubis
Aurubis: 5,37 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,62 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 5: AUTO1
AUTO1: 6,36 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 7,72 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 3: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 8,12 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 2: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 8,76 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 9,59 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
