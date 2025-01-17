KW 3: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 03/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.01.2025 und dem 17.01.2025. Stand ist der 17.01.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -5,51 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 49: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,22 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 48: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -5,11 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,33 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 46: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 45: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 44: Fraport
Fraport: -2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 43: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 42: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,37 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -1,09 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 40: TUI
TUI: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Talanx
Talanx: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 38: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 37: GEA
GEA: 0,20 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 36: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 35: Scout24
Scout24: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 34: RTL
RTL: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 32: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0,90 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 31: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 30: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 29: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 28: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 26: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,96 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 25: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 23: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,47 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 22: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 21: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: 2,87 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: United Internet
United Internet: 3,08 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: KRONES
KRONES: 3,11 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 18: freenet
freenet: 3,14 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 17: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 3,24 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 16: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 3,66 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 15: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 14: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 3,80 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 13: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 4,51 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 12: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 4,54 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 11: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 4,89 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 10: TRATON
TRATON: 5,10 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 9: K+S
K+S: 5,44 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 8: AUTO1
AUTO1: 5,85 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Evonik
Evonik: 6,22 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Aurubis
Aurubis: 6,32 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 5: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 7,09 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nordex
Nordex: 7,54 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 3: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 8,52 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 2: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 8,72 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 1: LANXESS
LANXESS: 8,93 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
