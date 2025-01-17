DAX20.903 +1,2%ESt505.148 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto16,57 +0,5%Dow43.488 +0,8%Nas19.630 +1,5%Bitcoin101.649 +0,1%Euro1,0273 -0,3%Öl80,73 -0,8%Gold2.702 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 3: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

19.01.25 02:43 Uhr
MDAX-Performance in KW 3: Diese Aktien führten die Tops und Flops an | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.834,7 PKT 323,3 PKT 1,27%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 3 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 03/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.01.2025 und dem 17.01.2025. Stand ist der 17.01.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -5,51 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 49: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -5,22 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 48: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 46: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 45: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 44: Fraport

Fraport: -2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 43: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 42: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 40: TUI

TUI: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Talanx

Talanx: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 38: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 37: GEA

GEA: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 36: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 35: Scout24

Scout24: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 34: RTL

RTL: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 32: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 31: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 30: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 29: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 28: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 26: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,96 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 25: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 23: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 22: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 21: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: United Internet

United Internet: 3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: KRONES

KRONES: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 18: freenet

freenet: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 17: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 3,24 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 16: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 15: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 14: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 3,80 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 13: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 4,51 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 12: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 4,54 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 11: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 4,89 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 10: TRATON

TRATON: 5,10 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 9: K+S

K+S: 5,44 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 8: AUTO1

AUTO1: 5,85 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Evonik

Evonik: 6,22 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Aurubis

Aurubis: 6,32 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 5: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 7,09 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Nordex

Nordex: 7,54 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 3: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 8,52 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 2: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 8,72 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 1: LANXESS

LANXESS: 8,93 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

