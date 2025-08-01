DAX23.426 -2,7%ESt505.166 -2,9%Top 10 Crypto15,57 -2,7%Dow43.589 -1,2%Nas20.650 -2,2%Bitcoin98.058 +0,4%Euro1,1591 ±0,0%Öl69,52 -4,2%Gold3.363 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Figma A41DRC Apple 865985 Microsoft 870747 Bayer BAY001 Lufthansa 823212 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 DroneShield A2DMAA Siemens Energy ENER6Y adidas A1EWWW RENK RENK73
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Bilanzen und Zölle im Fokus: DAX fällt zum Wochenschluss unter 24.000 -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Starke Apple-Bilanz -- Amazon, Moderna, Figma, Coinbase, HENSOLDT, D-Wave im Fokus
Top News
KW 31: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt KW 31: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 31 im Überblick Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 31 im Überblick
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Ãœbersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Aktien-Ideen und Put-Optionsscheine mit den Tipp-Checkern! - Jetzt Plätze sichern!
Performance

KW 31: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

02.08.25 03:44 Uhr
MDAX in KW 31: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.317,3 PKT -687,1 PKT -2,22%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 31 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 31/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 25.07.2025 und dem 01.08.2025. Stand ist der 01.08.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -15,19 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -14,37 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 48: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -11,59 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 47: Bechtle

Bechtle: -11,38 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Wer­bung

Platz 46: K+S

K+S: -11,10 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -10,49 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 44: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -9,79 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 43: Evonik

Evonik: -9,60 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: LANXESS

LANXESS: -9,55 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Wer­bung

Platz 41: KRONES

KRONES: -9,50 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 40: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -9,38 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 39: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -7,70 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 38: Aurubis

Aurubis: -7,63 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 37: TRATON

TRATON: -6,96 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Wer­bung

Platz 36: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -6,27 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 35: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -5,47 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 34: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,31 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -5,29 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 32: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -5,19 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 31: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -5,06 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 30: TUI

TUI: -4,44 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -4,23 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 28: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -4,16 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 27: RENK

RENK: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 26: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Scout24

Scout24: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 24: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -3,34 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 23: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 22: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: RTL

RTL: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 17: Fraport

Fraport: -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 16: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 15: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 14: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 13: Talanx

Talanx: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 12: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 11: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 10: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 9: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 8: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: IONOS

IONOS: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 5: freenet

freenet: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 4: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 3: GEA

GEA: 3,48 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: AUTO1

AUTO1: 5,86 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:44KW 31: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
01.08.25Juli 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
01.08.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
01.08.25Partizipieren am Aufschwung der deutschen Wirtschaft – So gehts!
01.08.25Partizipieren am Aufschwung der deutschen Wirtschaft – So gehts!
01.08.25Partizipieren am Aufschwung der deutschen Wirtschaft – So gehts!
01.08.25Partizipieren am Aufschwung der deutschen Wirtschaft – So gehts!
01.08.25Partizipieren am Aufschwung der deutschen Wirtschaft – So gehts!
mehr