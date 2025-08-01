KW 31: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 31/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 25.07.2025 und dem 01.08.2025. Stand ist der 01.08.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -15,19 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -14,37 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 48: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -11,59 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 47: Bechtle
Bechtle: -11,38 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 46: K+S
K+S: -11,10 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -10,49 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 44: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -9,79 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 43: Evonik
Evonik: -9,60 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: LANXESS
LANXESS: -9,55 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 41: KRONES
KRONES: -9,50 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 40: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -9,38 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 39: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -7,70 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 38: Aurubis
Aurubis: -7,63 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 37: TRATON
TRATON: -6,96 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 36: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -6,27 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 35: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -5,47 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 34: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,31 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -5,29 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 32: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -5,19 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -5,06 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 30: TUI
TUI: -4,44 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -4,23 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 28: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -4,16 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 27: RENK
RENK: -4,02 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 26: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -3,91 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Scout24
Scout24: -3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 24: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -3,34 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 23: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 22: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,97 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: -2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -2,25 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: RTL
RTL: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 17: Fraport
Fraport: -1,97 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 16: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -1,68 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 15: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 14: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -1,42 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 13: Talanx
Talanx: -1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 12: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,37 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 11: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 10: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 9: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 8: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: IONOS
IONOS: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 5: freenet
freenet: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 4: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 3: GEA
GEA: 3,48 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 4,33 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 1: AUTO1
AUTO1: 5,86 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
