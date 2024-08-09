DAX17.723 +0,2%ESt504.675 +0,1%MSCIW3.448 +0,6%Dow39.498 +0,1%Nas16.745 +0,5%Bitcoin55.904 +0,3%Euro1,0919 ±0,0%Öl79,46 +0,7%Gold2.431 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Palantir A2QA4J Apple 865985 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Varta A0TGJ5 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Intel 855681
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen erzielen letztlich leichte Gewinne -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Nikola reduziert Quartalsverlust -- Paramount vermeldet Milliarden-Abschreibung -- Palantir, Microsoft, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Top News
Mark Cuban erhält Fragen zum Thema Krypto - Kamala Harris offener für Kryptowährungen als Biden?
Stellantis streicht Stellen und kürzt Ram-Produktion
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Maximale Vorteile auf Reisen - Vergleichen Sie die top Reisekreditkarten!
Performance

KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

11.08.24 02:14 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick KW 32: Tops und Flops der Aktien | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
24.249,8 PKT 143,2 PKT 0,59%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 32 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 32/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.08.2024 und dem 09.08.2024. Stand ist der 09.08.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -30,77 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 49: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -19,80 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 48: United Internet

United Internet: -13,99 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: Aurubis

Aurubis: -7,41 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 46: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -5,47 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 45: Scout24

Scout24: -5,15 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 44: Befesa

Befesa: -4,95 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 43: Evonik

Evonik: -4,66 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -3,42 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 41: TUI

TUI: -3,31 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Fraport

Fraport: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 39: freenet

freenet: -3,14 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 38: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 37: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 36: TRATON

TRATON: -2,91 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 35: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 34: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Talanx

Talanx: -2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 32: K+S

K+S: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 31: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 30: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 29: RTL

RTL: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,00 Prozent

Platz 26: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 25: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 24: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 23: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 22: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 21: KRONES

KRONES: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 20: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 18: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 17: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 14: Siltronic

Siltronic: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: GEA

GEA: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 12: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 11: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 10: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 8: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,69 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 6: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 5,29 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nordex

Nordex: 5,71 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 4: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 5,73 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 3: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 10,18 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 2: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 11,04 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 1: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 11,70 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:14KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
10.08.24Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
10.08.24Where's Gelsenkirchen anyway? Taylor Swift's Germany tour leg kicks off
10.08.24RTL-Jubiläumsquiz mit zweitem Frühling gegen 22 Uhr
09.08.24Thyssenkrupp: Stahlsparte soll HKM-Beteiligung verkaufen
09.08.24Thyssen-Krupp Steel: Finanzierung von Thyssen-Krupps Stahlsparte: Aufsichtsratssitzung endet ohne Einigung
09.08.24Thyssenkrupp Steel: Gutachten soll Streit im Aufsichtsrat klären
09.08.24Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen