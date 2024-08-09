KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 32/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.08.2024 und dem 09.08.2024. Stand ist der 09.08.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -30,77 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 49: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -19,80 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 48: United Internet
United Internet: -13,99 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: Aurubis
Aurubis: -7,41 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 46: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -5,47 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 45: Scout24
Scout24: -5,15 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 44: Befesa
Befesa: -4,95 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 43: Evonik
Evonik: -4,66 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -3,42 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 41: TUI
TUI: -3,31 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Fraport
Fraport: -3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 39: freenet
freenet: -3,14 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 38: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -3,00 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 37: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 36: TRATON
TRATON: -2,91 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 35: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 34: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Talanx
Talanx: -2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 32: K+S
K+S: -2,38 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 31: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 30: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,83 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 29: RTL
RTL: -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -1,72 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,00 Prozent
Platz 26: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 25: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 24: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 23: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,28 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 22: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 21: KRONES
KRONES: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 20: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 18: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 17: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 14: Siltronic
Siltronic: 1,46 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: GEA
GEA: 2,09 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 12: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 2,58 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 11: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 10: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,00 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 8: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,69 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 6: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 5,29 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Nordex
Nordex: 5,71 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 4: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 5,73 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 3: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 10,18 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 2: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 11,04 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 1: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 11,70 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
