KW 32: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 32/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.08.2025 und dem 08.08.2025. Stand ist der 08.08.2025.
Platz 50: RENK
RENK: -9,69 Prozent
Platz 49: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,98 Prozent
Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -6,96 Prozent
Platz 47: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -5,51 Prozent
Platz 46: freenet
freenet: -2,69 Prozent
Platz 45: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,47 Prozent
Platz 44: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,80 Prozent
Platz 43: K+S
K+S: -1,21 Prozent
Platz 42: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -1,12 Prozent
Platz 41: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,53 Prozent
Platz 40: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,20 Prozent
Platz 39: IONOS
IONOS: 0,62 Prozent
Platz 38: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,76 Prozent
Platz 37: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 0,78 Prozent
Platz 36: TUI
TUI: 1,56 Prozent
Platz 35: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 1,62 Prozent
Platz 34: Scout24
Scout24: 1,64 Prozent
Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 1,89 Prozent
Platz 32: RTL
RTL: 2,04 Prozent
Platz 31: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,21 Prozent
Platz 30: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,34 Prozent
Platz 29: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 3,56 Prozent
Platz 28: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 3,60 Prozent
Platz 27: KRONES
KRONES: 3,66 Prozent
Platz 26: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 3,67 Prozent
Platz 25: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 4,08 Prozent
Platz 24: Talanx
Talanx: 4,29 Prozent
Platz 23: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 4,68 Prozent
Platz 22: Evonik
Evonik: 4,85 Prozent
Platz 21: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 4,92 Prozent
Platz 20: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 5,55 Prozent
Platz 19: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 5,76 Prozent
Platz 18: United Internet
United Internet: 5,83 Prozent
Platz 17: Nordex
Nordex: 6,00 Prozent
Platz 16: GEA
GEA: 6,00 Prozent
Platz 15: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 6,18 Prozent
Platz 14: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 6,47 Prozent
Platz 13: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 7,06 Prozent
Platz 12: TRATON
TRATON: 8,36 Prozent
Platz 11: AUTO1
AUTO1: 8,49 Prozent
Platz 10: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 8,65 Prozent
Platz 9: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 9,00 Prozent
Platz 8: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 9,52 Prozent
Platz 7: LANXESS
LANXESS: 9,63 Prozent
Platz 6: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 10,08 Prozent
Platz 5: Aurubis
Aurubis: 10,57 Prozent
Platz 4: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 12,12 Prozent
Platz 3: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 12,21 Prozent
Platz 2: Fraport
Fraport: 16,90 Prozent
Platz 1: Bechtle
Bechtle: 18,46 Prozent
