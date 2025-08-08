DAX24.163 -0,1%ESt505.348 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto16,25 +2,7%Dow44.176 +0,5%Nas21.450 +1,0%Bitcoin100.110 -0,1%Euro1,1637 ±0,0%Öl66,32 -0,1%Gold3.398 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 32: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

09.08.25 03:14 Uhr
MDAX in KW 32: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.493,4 PKT 161,9 PKT 0,52%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 32 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 32/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.08.2025 und dem 08.08.2025. Stand ist der 08.08.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: RENK

RENK: -9,69 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 49: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,98 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -6,96 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 47: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -5,51 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 46: freenet

freenet: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 45: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,47 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 44: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 43: K+S

K+S: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 42: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 41: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 40: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,20 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 39: IONOS

IONOS: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 36: TUI

TUI: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 34: Scout24

Scout24: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 32: RTL

RTL: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 30: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 29: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 3,56 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 28: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 27: KRONES

KRONES: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 26: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 3,67 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 25: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 4,08 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Talanx

Talanx: 4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 23: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 4,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 22: Evonik

Evonik: 4,85 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 4,92 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 20: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 5,55 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 19: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 5,76 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 18: United Internet

United Internet: 5,83 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Nordex

Nordex: 6,00 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 16: GEA

GEA: 6,00 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 15: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 6,18 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 14: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 6,47 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 7,06 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: TRATON

TRATON: 8,36 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 11: AUTO1

AUTO1: 8,49 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 8,65 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 9: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 9,00 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 8: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 9,52 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: LANXESS

LANXESS: 9,63 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 6: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 10,08 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Aurubis

Aurubis: 10,57 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 4: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 12,12 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 12,21 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 2: Fraport

Fraport: 16,90 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 1: Bechtle

Bechtle: 18,46 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

KW 32: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Wachstum bei United Internet - Investitionen drücken aufs Ergebnis
Partizipieren am Aufschwung der deutschen Wirtschaft – So gehts!
