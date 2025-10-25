DAX24.240 +0,1%Est505.675 +0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,88 -2,1%Nas23.205 +1,2%Bitcoin95.536 +0,1%Euro1,1625 ±0,0%Öl65,69 -0,4%Gold4.112 -0,3%
KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

25.10.25 03:25 Uhr
MDAX-Performance KW 43: Diese Aktien gehören zu den Tops und Flops | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.292,0 PKT 281,7 PKT 0,94%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 43 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 43/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.10.2025 und dem 24.10.2025. Stand ist der 24.10.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -23,82 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 49: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -19,26 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: Fraport

Fraport: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 45: Nordex

Nordex: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 44: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 43: Fielmann

Fielmann: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 42: RTL

RTL: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 40: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 39: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 38: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 37: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 36: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 35: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: TUI

TUI: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 32: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Evonik

Evonik: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 30: IONOS

IONOS: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 28: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 27: freenet

freenet: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 26: LANXESS

LANXESS: 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 25: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 23: TRATON

TRATON: 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 22: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 21: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Talanx

Talanx: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 19: United Internet

United Internet: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 3,22 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 16: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 15: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 3,91 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 14: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 13: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 4,16 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 12: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 11: AUTO1

AUTO1: 4,77 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aurubis

Aurubis: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 9: KRONES

KRONES: 5,41 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 8: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: K+S

K+S: 6,06 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 6: RENK

RENK: 6,08 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 5: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 6,30 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 4: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 7,00 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 7,71 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 2: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 9,01 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 1: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 11,52 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

