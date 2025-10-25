KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 43/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.10.2025 und dem 24.10.2025. Stand ist der 24.10.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -23,82 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 49: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -19,26 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -3,96 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: Fraport
Fraport: -3,94 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,71 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 45: Nordex
Nordex: -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 44: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 43: Fielmann
Fielmann: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 42: RTL
RTL: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 40: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,12 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 39: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 38: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,36 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 37: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 36: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 35: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: TUI
TUI: 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,16 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 32: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,19 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Evonik
Evonik: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 30: IONOS
IONOS: 1,39 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 28: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 27: freenet
freenet: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 26: LANXESS
LANXESS: 1,79 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 25: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 2,31 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 23: TRATON
TRATON: 2,32 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 22: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,47 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 21: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,83 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Talanx
Talanx: 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 19: United Internet
United Internet: 3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 3,22 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 16: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 3,90 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 15: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 3,91 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 14: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 3,98 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 13: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 4,16 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 12: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 4,26 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 11: AUTO1
AUTO1: 4,77 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Aurubis
Aurubis: 5,36 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 9: KRONES
KRONES: 5,41 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 8: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 5,65 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: K+S
K+S: 6,06 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 6: RENK
RENK: 6,08 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 5: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 6,30 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 4: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 7,00 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 7,71 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 2: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 9,01 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 1: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 11,52 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
