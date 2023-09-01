KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 35/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 25.08.2023 und dem 01.09.2023. Stand ist der 01.09.2023.
Platz 50: Aurubis
Aurubis: -2,66 Prozent
Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy
Redcare Pharmacy: -2,03 Prozent
Platz 48: Nordex
Nordex: -2,01 Prozent
Platz 47: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,83 Prozent
Platz 46: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,52 Prozent
Platz 45: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,23 Prozent
Platz 44: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 43: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,36 Prozent
Platz 42: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,73 Prozent
Platz 41: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,82 Prozent
Platz 40: RTL
RTL: 0,89 Prozent
Platz 39: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 1,34 Prozent
Platz 38: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,40 Prozent
Platz 37: GEA
GEA: 1,48 Prozent
Platz 36: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,61 Prozent
Platz 35: Talanx
Talanx: 1,62 Prozent
Platz 34: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,70 Prozent
Platz 33: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,74 Prozent
Platz 32: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,98 Prozent
Platz 31: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 1,99 Prozent
Platz 30: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,08 Prozent
Platz 29: K+S
K+S: 2,13 Prozent
Platz 28: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 2,14 Prozent
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,14 Prozent
Platz 26: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 2,26 Prozent
Platz 25: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 2,45 Prozent
Platz 24: Evonik
Evonik: 2,54 Prozent
Platz 23: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,68 Prozent
Platz 22: KRONES
KRONES: 2,75 Prozent
Platz 21: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 2,98 Prozent
Platz 20: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 3,03 Prozent
Platz 19: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,04 Prozent
Platz 18: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 3,32 Prozent
Platz 17: Dürr
Dürr: 3,46 Prozent
Platz 16: freenet
freenet: 3,65 Prozent
Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 3,84 Prozent
Platz 14: Scout24
Scout24: 3,94 Prozent
Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,07 Prozent
Platz 12: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 4,97 Prozent
Platz 11: Fraport
Fraport: 5,08 Prozent
Platz 10: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 5,09 Prozent
Platz 9: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 5,84 Prozent
Platz 8: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 6,02 Prozent
Platz 7: LANXESS
LANXESS: 7,08 Prozent
Platz 6: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 7,19 Prozent
Platz 5: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 8,77 Prozent
Platz 4: Befesa
Befesa: 9,00 Prozent
Platz 3: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 9,13 Prozent
Platz 2: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 11,08 Prozent
Platz 1: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 11,84 Prozent
