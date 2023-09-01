DAX15.840 -0,7%ESt504.283 -0,3%MSCIW2.990 +0,1%Dow34.838 +0,3%Nas14.032 ±-0,0%Bitcoin23.945 +0,1%Euro1,0785 -0,5%Öl88,99 +2,5%Gold1.940 ±0,0%
Profil
Performance

KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

02.09.23 02:31 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.812,9 PKT -6,1 PKT -0,02%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 35 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 35/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 25.08.2023 und dem 01.09.2023. Stand ist der 01.09.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: ramcreations / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Aurubis

Aurubis: -2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 48: Nordex

Nordex: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 47: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 46: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 44: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 43: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 42: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 41: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 40: RTL

RTL: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: GEA

GEA: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 36: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 35: Talanx

Talanx: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 34: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 33: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 32: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 31: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 30: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 29: K+S

K+S: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 28: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,14 Prozent

Platz 26: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 25: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 24: Evonik

Evonik: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 23: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: KRONES

KRONES: 2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 21: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 20: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 3,03 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 19: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 18: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 17: Dürr

Dürr: 3,46 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 16: freenet

freenet: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 3,84 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 14: Scout24

Scout24: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,07 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 12: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 11: Fraport

Fraport: 5,08 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 10: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 5,09 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 9: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 5,84 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 8: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 7: LANXESS

LANXESS: 7,08 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 6: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 7,19 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 5: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 8,77 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 4: Befesa

Befesa: 9,00 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 3: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 9,13 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 2: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 11,08 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 1: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 11,84 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

