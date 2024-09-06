KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 36/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.08.2024 und dem 06.09.2024. Stand ist der 06.09.2024.
Platz 50: HENSOLDT
Platz 50: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -12,46 Prozent
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -12,39 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -12,21 Prozent
Platz 47: Befesa
Platz 47: Befesa
Befesa: -12,08 Prozent
Platz 46: EVOTEC SE
Platz 46: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -11,01 Prozent
Platz 45: HelloFresh
Platz 45: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -9,25 Prozent
Platz 44: TeamViewer
Platz 44: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -8,37 Prozent
Platz 43: Nemetschek SE
Platz 43: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -8,12 Prozent
Platz 42: WACKER CHEMIE
Platz 42: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -8,01 Prozent
Platz 41: KION GROUP
Platz 41: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -7,96 Prozent
Platz 40: Siltronic
Platz 40: Siltronic
Siltronic: -7,56 Prozent
Platz 39: Jungheinrich
Platz 39: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -7,46 Prozent
Platz 38: Stabilus SE
Platz 38: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -7,32 Prozent
Platz 37: Ströer SE
Platz 37: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -7,26 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 36: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -6,82 Prozent
Platz 35: JENOPTIK
Platz 35: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -6,76 Prozent
Platz 34: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Platz 34: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,68 Prozent
Platz 33: KRONES
Platz 33: KRONES
KRONES: -6,61 Prozent
Platz 32: Bechtle
Platz 32: Bechtle
Bechtle: -6,11 Prozent
Platz 31: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -6,03 Prozent
Platz 31: HUGO BOSS
Platz 30: TRATON
TRATON: -5,69 Prozent
Platz 30: TRATON
Platz 29: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -5,36 Prozent
Platz 29: Bilfinger SE
Platz 28: LANXESS
LANXESS: -5,29 Prozent
Platz 28: LANXESS
Platz 27: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -4,61 Prozent
Platz 27: RATIONAL
Platz 26: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -4,52 Prozent
Platz 26: HOCHTIEF
Platz 25: Nordex
Nordex: -3,54 Prozent
Platz 25: Nordex
Platz 24: Talanx
Talanx: -3,21 Prozent
Platz 24: Talanx
Platz 23: TUI
TUI: -3,19 Prozent
Platz 23: TUI
Platz 22: United Internet
United Internet: -3,08 Prozent
Platz 22: United Internet
Platz 21: K+S
K+S: -2,75 Prozent
Platz 21: K+S
Platz 20: RTL
RTL: -2,55 Prozent
Platz 20: RTL
Platz 19: Evonik
Evonik: -2,17 Prozent
Platz 19: Evonik
Platz 18: GEA
GEA: -2,17 Prozent
Platz 18: GEA
Platz 17: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 16: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,61 Prozent
Platz 16: Aurubis
Platz 15: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,60 Prozent
Platz 15: Lufthansa
Platz 14: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,30 Prozent
Platz 14: Delivery Hero
Platz 13: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -0,58 Prozent
Platz 13: Gerresheimer
Platz 12: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,47 Prozent
Platz 12: Knorr-Bremse
Platz 11: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -0,26 Prozent
Platz 11: PUMA SE
Platz 10: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,18 Prozent
Platz 10: ENCAVIS
Platz 9: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,41 Prozent
Platz 9: CTS Eventim
Platz 8: Fraport
Fraport: 1,01 Prozent
Platz 8: Fraport
Platz 7: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 1,47 Prozent
Platz 7: FUCHS SE VZ
Platz 6: freenet
freenet: 1,59 Prozent
Platz 6: freenet
Platz 5: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,21 Prozent
Platz 5: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Platz 4: Scout24
Scout24: 4,85 Prozent
Platz 4: Scout24
Platz 3: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 6,57 Prozent
Platz 3: Aroundtown SA
Platz 2: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 6,75 Prozent
Platz 2: LEG Immobilien
Platz 1: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 6,81 Prozent
Platz 1: TAG Immobilien
