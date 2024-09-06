DAX18.302 -1,5%ESt504.738 -1,6%MSCIW3.519 -1,4%Dow40.345 -1,0%Nas16.691 -2,6%Bitcoin48.921 +0,1%Euro1,1083 -0,2%Öl71,47 -1,9%Gold2.498 ±0,0%
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende - letztlich 18.300 Punkte gerettet -- US-Börsen in Rot -- NVIDIA, Applied Digital, TMTG, Broadcom, QUALCOMM, Intel, Salesforce im Fokus
KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
KW 36: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen KW 36: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Performance

KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

08.09.24 03:12 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick KW 36: Tops und Flops der Aktien | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.046,5 PKT -311,5 PKT -1,23%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 36 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 36/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.08.2024 und dem 06.09.2024. Stand ist der 06.09.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -12,46 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 49: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -12,39 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -12,21 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 47: Befesa

Befesa: -12,08 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 46: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -11,01 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 45: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -9,25 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 44: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -8,37 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -8,12 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 42: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -8,01 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 41: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -7,96 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 40: Siltronic

Siltronic: -7,56 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -7,46 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -7,32 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 37: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -7,26 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 36: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -6,82 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 35: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -6,76 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 34: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,68 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 33: KRONES

KRONES: -6,61 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 32: Bechtle

Bechtle: -6,11 Prozent

Platz 31: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -6,03 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 30: TRATON

TRATON: -5,69 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 29: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 28: LANXESS

LANXESS: -5,29 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 27: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 26: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -4,52 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Nordex

Nordex: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 24: Talanx

Talanx: -3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 23: TUI

TUI: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: United Internet

United Internet: -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: K+S

K+S: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 20: RTL

RTL: -2,55 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Evonik

Evonik: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: GEA

GEA: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 17: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 16: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 15: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 14: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 13: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 12: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 11: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 10: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 9: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 8: Fraport

Fraport: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 7: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 6: freenet

freenet: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 5: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 4: Scout24

Scout24: 4,85 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 3: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 6,57 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 6,75 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 1: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 6,81 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

