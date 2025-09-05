DAX23.597 -0,7%ESt505.318 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto15,80 +2,7%Dow45.401 -0,5%Nas21.700 ±-0,0%Bitcoin94.504 +0,1%Euro1,1715 ±0,0%Öl65,67 -1,8%Gold3.587 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 36: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

06.09.25 02:12 Uhr
MDAX in KW 36: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.012,0 PKT 219,5 PKT 0,74%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 36 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 36/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.08.2025 und dem 05.09.2025. Stand ist der 05.09.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -10,93 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 49: AUTO1

AUTO1: -9,48 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -8,26 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 47: TUI

TUI: -7,11 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: Talanx

Talanx: -5,94 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 45: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -4,98 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -4,82 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 43: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -4,36 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 42: IONOS

IONOS: -4,33 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: TRATON

TRATON: -4,30 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 40: LANXESS

LANXESS: -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 39: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 37: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 35: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 34: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 32: K+S

K+S: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 31: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 30: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,55 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 29: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 28: Evonik

Evonik: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Fraport

Fraport: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 25: KRONES

KRONES: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 24: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 23: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 21: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,46 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 20: United Internet

United Internet: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: freenet

freenet: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 18: Scout24

Scout24: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 17: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 16: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 14: RTL

RTL: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 13: Aurubis

Aurubis: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 12: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 10: GEA

GEA: 1,77 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 8: Nordex

Nordex: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 6: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 5: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: RENK

RENK: 6,65 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 3: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 7,14 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 2: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 8,48 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 10,71 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

