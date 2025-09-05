KW 36: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 36/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.08.2025 und dem 05.09.2025. Stand ist der 05.09.2025.
Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -10,93 Prozent
Platz 49: AUTO1
AUTO1: -9,48 Prozent
Platz 48: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -8,26 Prozent
Platz 47: TUI
TUI: -7,11 Prozent
Platz 46: Talanx
Talanx: -5,94 Prozent
Platz 45: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -4,98 Prozent
Platz 44: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -4,82 Prozent
Platz 43: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -4,36 Prozent
Platz 42: IONOS
IONOS: -4,33 Prozent
Platz 41: TRATON
TRATON: -4,30 Prozent
Platz 40: LANXESS
LANXESS: -4,29 Prozent
Platz 39: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,04 Prozent
Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -3,81 Prozent
Platz 37: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -3,75 Prozent
Platz 36: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,71 Prozent
Platz 35: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,59 Prozent
Platz 34: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,13 Prozent
Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -3,07 Prozent
Platz 32: K+S
K+S: -2,68 Prozent
Platz 31: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,63 Prozent
Platz 30: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,55 Prozent
Platz 29: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,40 Prozent
Platz 28: Evonik
Evonik: -2,37 Prozent
Platz 27: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -2,36 Prozent
Platz 26: Fraport
Fraport: -2,12 Prozent
Platz 25: KRONES
KRONES: -1,98 Prozent
Platz 24: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,80 Prozent
Platz 23: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 22: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,61 Prozent
Platz 21: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,46 Prozent
Platz 20: United Internet
United Internet: -1,25 Prozent
Platz 19: freenet
freenet: -1,12 Prozent
Platz 18: Scout24
Scout24: -0,36 Prozent
Platz 17: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,05 Prozent
Platz 16: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,74 Prozent
Platz 15: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,78 Prozent
Platz 14: RTL
RTL: 0,85 Prozent
Platz 13: Aurubis
Aurubis: 1,03 Prozent
Platz 12: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,49 Prozent
Platz 11: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 1,73 Prozent
Platz 10: GEA
GEA: 1,77 Prozent
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 1,97 Prozent
Platz 8: Nordex
Nordex: 2,39 Prozent
Platz 7: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 3,50 Prozent
Platz 6: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 3,60 Prozent
Platz 5: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 5,50 Prozent
Platz 4: RENK
RENK: 6,65 Prozent
Platz 3: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 7,14 Prozent
Platz 2: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 8,48 Prozent
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 10,71 Prozent
