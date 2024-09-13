KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 37/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.09.2024 und dem 13.09.2024. Stand ist der 13.09.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 49: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,43 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 48: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -1,77 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 47: freenet
freenet: -0,97 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 46: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 43: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 42: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 41: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 40: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 39: TRATON
TRATON: 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 37: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 36: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,71 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 35: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 34: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,91 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 33: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 32: Talanx
Talanx: 1,39 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 31: K+S
K+S: 1,39 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 30: Scout24
Scout24: 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 29: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 28: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,55 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,59 Prozent
Platz 26: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 25: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 1,80 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 24: Evonik
Evonik: 1,86 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 23: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 1,94 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 21: GEA
GEA: 2,03 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 20: Befesa
Befesa: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 19: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,24 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 18: United Internet
United Internet: 2,26 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: RTL
RTL: 2,61 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 16: Fraport
Fraport: 2,82 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 15: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: TUI
TUI: 3,02 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,10 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 12: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 11: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 3,66 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 10: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,00 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 9: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 4,55 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 8: LANXESS
LANXESS: 4,96 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 7: KRONES
KRONES: 5,35 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 6: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 5,78 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 5: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 5,98 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 6,64 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: Nordex
Nordex: 6,76 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 11,47 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 19,31 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
