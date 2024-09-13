DAX18.699 +1,0%ESt504.844 +0,6%MSCIW3.633 +0,6%Dow41.394 +0,7%Nas17.684 +0,7%Bitcoin54.340 +0,4%Euro1,1077 ±0,0%Öl72,18 -0,1%Gold2.581 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

15.09.24 03:50 Uhr
KW 37: Die Top-Performer und Verlierer unter den MDAX-Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.550,7 PKT 317,5 PKT 1,26%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 37 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 37/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.09.2024 und dem 13.09.2024. Stand ist der 13.09.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 49: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 48: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 47: freenet

freenet: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 46: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 43: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 42: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 41: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 40: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 39: TRATON

TRATON: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 37: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 36: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 35: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 34: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 33: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 32: Talanx

Talanx: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 31: K+S

K+S: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 30: Scout24

Scout24: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 29: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 28: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,59 Prozent

Platz 26: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 25: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 24: Evonik

Evonik: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 23: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 21: GEA

GEA: 2,03 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 20: Befesa

Befesa: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 19: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 18: United Internet

United Internet: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: RTL

RTL: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 16: Fraport

Fraport: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 15: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: TUI

TUI: 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,10 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 12: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 11: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 10: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 9: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 8: LANXESS

LANXESS: 4,96 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 7: KRONES

KRONES: 5,35 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 6: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 5,78 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 5: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 5,98 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 6,64 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 3: Nordex

Nordex: 6,76 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 11,47 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 19,31 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

